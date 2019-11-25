Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion, Vehicle, Range, Battery, Length of Bus, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, Autonomous Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Range, Battery Type, Length of Bus, Power Output Type, Battery Capacity Type, Component Type, Autonomous Vehicles Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study covers the electric commercial vehicle market across segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by propulsion type, vehicle type, range, battery type, length of the bus, power output, battery capacity, component, autonomous vehicles, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The electric commercial vehicle market, by volume, is projected to be 260,777 units in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2020 to 2027, to reach a volume of 1,890,430 units by 2027. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric commercial vehicle market in 2019.

Factors such as a rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles. In this pursuit, automotive OEMs and component manufacturers are exploring ways to develop and design commercial vehicles that can meet the standards of fuel efficiency as well as vehicle emission. The major R&D activities in electric commercial vehicle manufacturing are focusing on battery technology.

This region is home to OEMs such as BYD, Hyundai, TATA, JBM, Yutong, etc. In recent years, China has introduced many electric buses to reduce vehicle emission. Similarly, South Korea and Japan have included electric buses in their public transportation for cutting down emission and reducing the dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, the governments in Asia Pacific countries are offering several incentives for the promotion of electric commercial vehicles.



The major players in the electric commercial vehicle market are BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden). These companies offer an extensive range of products and have strong distribution networks worldwide. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts.

