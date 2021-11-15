Electric Commercial Vehicle Market size to increase by 816.82 K Units | APAC to Occupy 86% Global Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions and increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high costs associated with ECVs will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing market growth by purchasing our full report.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The electric commercial vehicle market report is segmented by Product (LCVs, buses, and heavy and medium commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 86% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are key markets for electric commercial vehicle in APAC.

Read Our Free Sample Report for highlights on top-performing segments and regions in the electric commercial vehicle market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AB Volvo

BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

Hyundai Motor Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Electric Car Rental Market - Global electric car rental market is segmented by vehicle category (economy cars and luxury cars) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

EV Charging Station Market in Europe - EV charging station market in Europe is segmented by type (AC charging stations and DC charging stations) and geography (the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 33% Market growth 2021-2025 816.82 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 38.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio