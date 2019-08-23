Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market - Global Outlook to 2026: Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Technologies

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for environment-friendly technologies, rising implementation of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs and growing government rules regarding carbon emissions. However, high costs and limited scalability is restraining the market growth.



Electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) are energy storage devices that have higher capacitance than other capacitors or batteries. EDLC has two plates that are detached by electrolytes. These devices have higher power capacity, longer life cycle, and quicker charging options.



Amongst Application, automotive segment accounted for the major shares of the EDLC market. Automobile manufacturers are majorly using electrical energy instead of fossil fuels in order to decrease the number of carbon emissions. With the increase in technological advancements, along with the necessitate to lessen the hazardous effects of e-waste in the environment, they are using EDLC's to surrogate electrolytic batteries, consequently fueling market growth.



By Geography, North America has the Largest Share in Electric Double-layer Capacitor Market during the forecast period. The innovation of old transmission power grids augmented diffusion of electric vehicles, and the increasing need for wireless chargers for vehicles are some of the factors that are expected to impact the market growth in North America.



Electronic gadgets perceive high implementation rate in the country. The US is one of the technologically advanced nations in the world, most people purchase consumer electronics on a regular basis. Smartphones, tablets, portable speakers, and AI-assisted electronics are experiencing high growth in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Radial Style EDLC

5.3 Button Style EDLC

5.4 Flat Style EDLC

5.5 Graphene EDLCs

5.6 Carbon Nanotube EDLCs

5.7 Other Product Types



6 Global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Consumer Electronics

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Energy Sector

6.6 Stacked Type EDLC

6.7 Wound Type EDLC

6.8 Other Applications



7 Global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Panasonic

9.2 Murata Manufacturing

9.3 Cellergy

9.4 Maxwell Technologies

9.5 EPCOS

9.6 Nippon Chemi-Con

9.7 ELNA

9.8 CAP-XX

9.9 Nesscap Energy

9.10 Skeleton Technologies

9.11 Nichicon

9.12 IOXUS

9.13 APowerCap Technologies

9.14 Evans Capacitor

9.15 LS Mtron

9.16 VINATech

9.17 Yunasko

9.18 Tecate



