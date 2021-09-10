Electric Fan Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Premium Appliances to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the electric fan market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 2.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Exclusive Electric Fan Market Report Analysis

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for premium fans and the growing popularity of eco-friendly and customized fans are some of the key market drivers and their measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, the increasing use of air conditioners may impede the growth.

The electric fan market report is segmented by product (ceiling fans, floor fans, and wall-mounted fans) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies of this region.

Companies Mentioned

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Delta T LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

