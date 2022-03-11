Electric Fans Market Recorded 2.30% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020 |Driven by Demand for Premium Appliances|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Fans Market Analysis Report by Product (Ceiling fans, Floor fans, and Wall-mounted fans) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/electric-fan-market-industry-analysis

Electric Fans Market - Drivers & Challenges

The rising demand for premium fans is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the electric fan market. This increasing demand for premium fans can be attributed to their high-performance efficiency and visual appeal. Vendors have been offering a wide range of premium fans, including designer fans and underlight ceiling fans, which are energy efficient. A few vendors also offer luminaire fans with light sources and multipurpose light fixtures that further enhance the aesthetics of a room. The rising demand for such premium fans will fuel the growth of the electric fan market during the forecast period.

However, the increased use of air conditioners across the world is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global electric fans market during the forecast period. A significant increase in the disposable income of consumers in developed countries has a huge impact on the adoption of air conditioners. Many developed countries have varied climatic conditions and have extremely low- or high-temperature zones. Due to the climatic conditions, developed countries are using air conditioners as these machines are equipped with temperature control functionalities, which enable them to function as coolers and air conditioners. The multifunctional properties of air conditioners and major lifestyle changes are driving the switch from electric fans to air conditioners.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Some of key Electric Fans Players:

The electric fans market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Delta T LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Co.

Orient Electric Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Phillips Lighting & Home

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Electric Fans Market - Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Ceiling fans - size and forecast 2019-2024

Floor fans - size and forecast 2019-2024

Wall-mounted fans - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The hand dryer market share should rise by USD 200.32 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.01%. Download a free sample now!

share should rise by USD 200.32 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.01%. The residential washing machine market share is expected to increase by USD 13.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Fans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.30 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the report

2.1 Preface

Exhibit 11: Years in consideration

2.1.1 Market definition

2.2 Preface

2.2.1 Objectives

2.2.2 Notes and caveats

Exhibit 12: Vendor key offerings

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 13: Currency conversion rates for US$

3. Market landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 14: Global household appliances market

Exhibit 15: Segments of global household appliances market

3.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 16: Market characteristics

Exhibit 17: Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Market segmentation analysis

Exhibit 18: Market segments

3.4 Value chain analysis

4. Market sizing

4.1 Market definition

Exhibit 19: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist

4.2 Market sizing 2019

Exhibit 19: Market size 2019

4.3 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 22: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

4.4 Market outlook

5. Five forces analysis

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2019

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis 2024

5.1 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of buyers

5.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers

5.3 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants

5.4 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes

5.5 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry

5.6 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Market condition - Five Forces 2019

6. Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by product

Exhibit 31: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

Comparison by product

Exhibit 32: Comparison by product

Exhibit 33: Comparison_3

Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 35: Ceiling fans - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 36: Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 37: Floor fans - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Wall-mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 38: Wall-mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 39: Wall-mounted fans - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Market opportunity by product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by product

7. Customer landscape

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape analysis

8. Geographic landscape

Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Comparison_5

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 47: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 50: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 51: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 54: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Exhibit 55: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Key leading countries

Exhibit 56: Key leading countries

Exhibit 57: Country_Legend_16

Market opportunity

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity

9. Decision framework

Exhibit 59: Decision framework

10. Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Exhibit 60: Impact of drivers and challenges

11. Market Trends

Increasing product innovations

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly fans

Rising demand for customized fans

12. Vendor landscape

Overview

Exhibit 61: Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Exhibit 62: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Vendor landscape analysis

Competitive scenario

13. Vendor analysis

Vendors covered

Exhibit 64: Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendor_analysis1

Vendor classification

Exhibit 66: Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 67: Market positioning of vendors

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 69: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 71: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 72: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

Exhibit 73: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 74: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 76: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

Exhibit 77: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

Delta T LLC

Exhibit 78: Delta T LLC - Vendor overview

Exhibit 79: Delta T LLC - Product segments

Exhibit 80: Delta T LLC - Key offerings

Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 81: Emerson Electric Co. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 82: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Emerson Electric Co. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 84: Emerson Electric Co. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 85: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 86: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings

Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Havells India Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 88: Havells India Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 89: Havells India Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 90: Havells India Ltd. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 91: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

Exhibit 92: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings

Hunter Fan Co.

Exhibit 93: Hunter Fan Co. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 94: Hunter Fan Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Hunter Fan Co. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 96: Hunter Fan Co. - Key offerings

Orient Electric Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Orient Electric Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 98: Orient Electric Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: Orient Electric Ltd. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 100: Orient Electric Ltd. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 101: Orient Electric Ltd. - Segment focus

Exhibit 102: Orient Electric Ltd. - Key offerings

Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 103: Panasonic Corp. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 104: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: Panasonic Corp. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 106: Panasonic Corp. - Geographic focus

Exhibit 107: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

Exhibit 108: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings

Phillips Lighting & Home

Exhibit 109: Delta T LLC - Vendor overview

Exhibit 110: Delta T LLC - Product segments

Exhibit 111: Delta T LLC - Key offerings

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Exhibit 112: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 113: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Product segments

Exhibit 114: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Organizational developments

Exhibit 115: Westinghouse Electric Corp. - Key offerings

14. Appendix

Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Research framework

Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 118: Information sources

List of abbreviations

Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 120: Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio