Electric Fuel to Showcase New 24V Marine Lithium-ion Battery at METSTRADE 2018

Electric Fuel, a globally recognized manufacturer of professional batteries, will present its new 24V high energy density lithium-ion marine battery at the METSTRADE 2018 show which will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands between November 13-15, 2018 (Booth #301 in Hall 12).

Electric Fuel's 24V marine battery delivers high energy and power densities with three times the energy of a similar lead-acid battery.

The company will also exhibit its 12V lithium iron phosphate marine battery as well as its high quality operationally proven line of automatic water-activated flashing LED lifejacket lights, including the new range of ALX SOLAS safety lifejacket lights based on Alkaline cells.

"Our vast experience in developing military batteries enables us to offer the marine market a range of high-performance batteries that offers a real alternative to both lead acid, gel and AGM batteries," said Electric Fuel president Ronen Badichi. "Electric Fuel's new batteries were launched in the U.S. and received a warm welcome. In the long run, our extremely powerful batteries offer an excellent return on investment."

The 24V li-ion battery is designed for propulsion of electric boats, and yachts, and for backup power of engine-propelled boats. The battery can be integrated into newly designed boats or used as a drop-in replacement for traditional lead-acid in a wide range of marine and professional vehicle applications.

The 24V battery pack is a standard sized G49 and can serve in professional applications in tough marine environments where reliable and clean energy is needed.

The 24V rechargeable battery has the following advantages:

High energy and power density: supporting high power thrust motors

Up to 1,000 cycles, enabling usage for up to ten years

Internal BMS providing safe and protected operation, monitoring and protection from over discharge (battery does not drain if electric equipment is left on)

LED state-of-charge indicator and remote communication enabling the battery to be monitored from boat computers through CANBus communication protocol

Fast charging - approximately 2 hours to full charge

High charge current management feature which facilitates charge from high power sources without disconnection

About Electric Fuel

Electric Fuel specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end rechargeable and primary batteries and charger systems for the medical device, marine, automotive and safety markets.

The company's expertise lies in a wide variety of electro-chemistries, in smart electronics and in sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). Our vast product portfolio of standard, off-the-shelf and custom batteries, chargers, BMS and wearable power electronics serves professional users in more than 30 countries on six continents.

Electric Fuel is a part of the Power Systems Division of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX).

