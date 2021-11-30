Electric Generators Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.32 %|Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply among End-users to boost growth| 17000 + Technavio Reports

Electric Generators Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply among end-users to drive growth

The focus on economic development and increasing investments in industrialization is raising the demand for electric energy across the world. Most commercial and industrial sectors depend on the continuous and uninterrupted power supply to prevent damage to equipment, loss of service, and data loss. The need for reducing power interruptions has increased investments in excelling power infrastructure worldwide.

Rapid growth in urbanization to support the electric generators market share growth

Rapid growth in urbanization, particularly in developing countries, has led to the development of numerous megacities. The number of megacities is expected to increase in developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa. The growth of megacities in various countries has increased the migration of the rural population to urban areas. The increase in construction of residential buildings, commercial sectors, and industrial facilities rises the need for various machinery, which, in turn, increases the demand for electric generators that provide uninterrupted power supply during power breakdowns.

Electric Generators Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric generators market by Type (diesel, gasoline, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC will lead the electric generators market with 44% of growth from the region. Factors such as the growing urban population and the low-quality power infrastructure are accelerating the electric generators market growth in APAC.

For additional insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market -The global low voltage diesel generators (LVDGs) market has the potential to grow by USD 4.62 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Low and Medium Capacity Gas Generator Market -The low and medium capacity gas generator market size is expected to grow by USD 3.48 billion and record a CAGR of 12.48% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Electric Generators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Multiquip Inc., Siemens AG, and Wacker Neuson SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

