Electric Hand Dryer Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study
- Environmental benefits of lesser carbon footprint of electric hand dryers over paper towels and tissues favor demand
- Product innovation for compact design, low noise output, and appealing exterior finish spurs installation in commercial places
Feb 07, 2022, 00:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the electric hand dryer market to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Manufacturers in the electric hand dryer market are engaging extensively in innovation, especially to boost sales during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Conventional hand dryers are associated with outdated technology that rely on the evaporation to dry hands. This is driving the attention of manufacturers to boost R&D in high-speed sheets of unheated air for quick drying of hands. High-speed sheets of unheated air are fast and use less electricity in comparison with traditional hand drying machines.
Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84119
The economic benefit of electric hand dryers over paper towels and tissues benefits the electric hand dryer market. Scientific evidence of ability of some electric hand dryers to retain most of the germs harmful to human health is driving the interest of product manufacturers to further engage in product development. For instance, companies are increasing R&D in self-cleaning internal UV protection technology in machines.
Asia Pacific held the leading share of the electric hand dryer market in 2020. North America electric hand dryer market is anticipated to display the leading CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of new technologies for improved products and rising promotional activities are fueling the growth of the electric hand dryers market in the region.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84119
Electric Hand Dryer Market – Key Findings of Report
- Evidence of integration of high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in electric hand dryers to improve hygiene of washed hands is driving manufacturers to expand sales of these machines via eCommerce amid the pandemic
- Sensor-based automatic jet hand dryers are preferred in healthcare facilities, public places such as airports and recreation centers, and government institutions. Touch-free infrared start of automatic jet hand dryers preferred for public places, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Need to elevate awareness about delayed detection of hand by automatic jet hand dryers is leading manufacturers to educate through product information posters
- Manufacturers in the electric hand dryer market are engaging in increasing the production of machines that have compact design, all-round reliability, and low noise output for the expanding demand from commercial bathrooms. Quality assurance through lab testing and CE certification are some other attributes manufacturers are focused on for competitive advantage.
- Stainless steel and white steel exterior casing are increasingly becoming popular in the electric hand dryers market. Premium quality stainless steel and rust resistance thin electric hand dryers protect machines from damage in public places.
- Growth curve of the electric hand dryers market benefits from economic value of electric hand dryers versus paper towels for public restrooms
- Use of novel technologies for product innovation is the main focus of companies in the electric hand dryer market. For instance, companies are engaging in R&D in internal ultraviolet protection technology in machines.
Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84119
Electric Hand Dryer Market – Growth Drivers
- Advantages of electric hand dryers that require less maintenance than paper towel dispensers for commercial places drive the electric hand dryer market
- Demand for electric hand dryers over paper towels due to their lesser carbon footprint than the latter propels the electric hand dryer market
- Role of product manufacturers to engage in innovation and develop products with all-round reliability, lightweight and compact design, and low noise output stimulates growth
Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84119<ype=S
Electric Hand Dryer Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the electric hand dryer market are;
- Excel Dryer
- Dyson
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Electrostar GmbH
- Palmer Fixture
- Panasonic Corporation
- World Dryer
- Bradley Corporation
- SPL Ltd
- Tashan Jie Da Electric Co. Ltd.
The electric hand dryer market is segmented as follows;
Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Type
- Jet Air Dryer
- Warm Air Dryer (WAD)
Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Operation
- Manual On-Automatic Off
- Fully Automatic
Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Electric Hand Dryer Market, by End-user
- HoReCa
- Corporate
- Healthcare
- Institution
- Airports
- Others (Retail, Processing Sector, etc.)
Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Mega Retail Stores
- Others (Independent Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)
Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- MEA
- South America
Browse Latest Consumer Goods and Services Market Research Reports by TMR:
- Personal Care Appliances Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personal-care-appliances-market.html
- Industrial Dryers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-dryers-market.html
- Hair Dryer Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hair-dryer-market.html
- Electric Dryer Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-dryer-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/electric-hand-dryer-market.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article