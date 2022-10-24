Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Size to Grow by USD 516.69 Mn, APAC to Account for 33% of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric head scalp massager market size is set to grow by USD 516.69 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is driving the electric head scalp massager market. However, low penetration in emerging economies can challenge the market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electric head scalp massager market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.

The report also covers the following areas :

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Handheld: The handheld segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A handheld massager works on heat therapy and helps relieve anxiety and headache by maintaining proper blood circulation in the targeted area. Handheld electric head scalp massagers are easily available at affordable prices. The growth of the handheld segment is attributed to factors such as increasing customer awareness, rising disposable income, and the proliferation of technologically advanced products. Many players operating in the global electric head scalp massager market are spending on product innovations so that they can offer a wider range of products to customers.



Helmet

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the electric head scalp massager market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the electric head scalp massager market in APAC.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the electric head scalp massager market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the electric head scalp massager market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric head scalp massager market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of electric head scalp massager market vendors

Find more key highlights of the market. Buy Now to gain access to detailed market information

Related Reports

Electric Massager Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (back massager, handheld massager, neck and shoulder massager, leg and foot massager, and eye care massager), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the back massager segment will be significant.

Electric Toothbrush Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant.

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 516.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Handheld - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Handheld - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Helmet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Helmet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Breo Technology USA LLC

LLC Exhibit 93: Breo Technology USA LLC - Overview

LLC - Overview

Exhibit 94: Breo Technology USA LLC - Product / Service

LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: Breo Technology USA LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Comfier

Exhibit 96: Comfier - Overview



Exhibit 97: Comfier - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Comfier - Key offerings

10.5 Cotsoco

Exhibit 99: Cotsoco - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cotsoco - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Cotsoco - Key offerings

10.6 Lumi Therapy Co.

Exhibit 102: Lumi Therapy Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Lumi Therapy Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Lumi Therapy Co. - Key offerings

10.7 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 108: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Xiaomi Inc

Exhibit 113: Xiaomi Inc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Xiaomi Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Xiaomi Inc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Xiaomi Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Xiaomi Inc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio