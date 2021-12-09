Electric Lawn Mower Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

Dec 09, 2021, 15:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this electric lawn mower market report.
The electric lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Insights:
- Europe accounts for the largest share in the market due to the affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers.
- Vendors must focus on meeting end-users' requirement. Product customization may prove an effective way to enhance the consumer base and increase market share.
- The major trend observed in the lawn mower market is the continuing convergence of robotic lawn mowers and IoT. Further, the market is also witnessing the approach toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems.
- Cities are being re-imagined incorporating greenery in innovative ways. From roof gardens to gardens built within transit spaces, there are new opportunities for electric lawn mower vendors in the market.
- Many lawn mowers face challenges from the advent of robotic lawn mowers, as several vendors such as Husqvarna and Yamabiko have built robotic lawn mower models that are ideal for mowing up to 65,000 square feet of wide areas.
- Digital ads are another way of commercializing the lawn mower business. One of their advantages are that consumers can set a schedule to see just how it plays out. One can also monitor when anyone visits the website of the company with a digital ad, and then contact the customers. Referral programs even reward existing customers for bringing in new customers that also help in customer retention.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fuel type, other types, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors, and 55 other vendors are profiled in the report
Electric Lawn Mower Market – Opportunities Assessment
The sale of garden equipment is sensitive to fluctuations in personal-consumption expenditures, income levels, and housing completions. Establishments of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens are also increasing, resulting in steady revenue generation through landscaping. This is propelling the growth of the commercial garden equipment segment. The increasing demand for upgrades and an overwhelming response toward robotic lawn mowers in Europe is expected to drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period. Arizton assumes that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. The key manufacturers are offering and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. High capital requirement and rapid advances in technology are major entry barriers for new players. Thereby, to attain sustainability, expand into other geographies, and revive domestic demand are essential factors for market vendors.
Electric Lawn Mower Market by Product
- Walk-behind
- Self-propelled Mowers
- Push Mowers
- Hover Mowers
- Ride-on
- Standard Ride-on
- Zero-turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic
Electric Lawn Mower Market by End-user
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses
- Government & Others
Electric Lawn Mower Market by Distribution
- Retail
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Dealers & Distributors
- Online
Electric Lawn Mower Market by Blade & Drive
- Blade Type
- Cylinder Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Standard Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Drive Types
- AWD
- FWD
- RWD
Electric Lawn Mower Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Connecting Lawn Mowers with IoT
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Increased Demand for Golf Courses
Prominent Vendors
- Deere & Co.
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Kärcher
- AL-KO
- Ariens Company
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)
- Briggs & Stratton
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- ZICOM
- Future Gen Robotics
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology (GTECH)
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- Hustler Turf Equipment
- The Hyundai Motor Group
- iRobot
- Linea Tielle
- LG
- Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)
- Makita Corporation
- Mamibot
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool
- SCAG Power Equipment
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC (Yard Force)
- Swisher Acquisition
- Textron
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Volta
- Weibang
- WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO
- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- ZUCCHETTI CENTRO SISTEMI (ZCS)
