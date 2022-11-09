Electric Loader Rickshaw Market to Reach $614.8 Mn, Globally, by 2031 at 7% CAGR: AMR

Increase in trend of last mile connectivity, surge in demand for affordable commercial vehicle, and inclination toward use of electric loader rickshaw as eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute have propelled the growth of the global electric loader rickshaw market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Loader Rickshaw Market by Power Type (Up to 1000W, 1000W to 1500W, Above 1500W), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid), by Range (Upto 50KM, More Than 50KM), by Price Range (Low to Mid, High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global electric loader rickshaw industry was pegged at $310.8 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $614.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in trend of last mile connectivity, surge in demand for affordable commercial vehicle, and inclination toward use of electric loader rickshaw as eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute have propelled the growth of the global electric loader rickshaw market. However, high cost of batteries and dearth of standardization of EV charging hinder the market growth. On the contrary, greater availability of credit and financing options and surge in fuel prices along with rapid launches of new products have opened new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the automotive industry. The lack of workforce and strict restrictions on production and manufacturing facilities regarding social distancing hampered the market.

However, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase post-pandemic as the world gets back on track.

The lithium-ion segment held the lion's share

By battery type, the lithium-ion segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global electric loader rickshaw market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to the fact that they are durable and have a longer life as compared to other types of batteries. Moreover, they offer numerous advantages such as Lithium-ion batteries are lighter in weight, have more usable capacity offers constant power, and are not affected by temperature changes.

The above 1500W segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By power type, the above 1500W segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, as it is used in numerous applications such as passenger transportation as well as cargo transportation from one place to another. However, the 1000W to 1500W segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global electric loader rickshaw market, since this range of vehicles offers greater power as well as efficiency when operating. Moreover, they can be used to commute at a much longer distance of more than 50km in a single charge, as well as can be used to carry passengers as well as cargo from one place to another.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market, due to increased demand for affordable commercial vehicles with low production costs, a rise in production capacity, and a surge in demand for simple light vehicles. Furthermore, the preference for electric three-wheeler has increased in Asia-Pacific as compared to conventional three-wheelers, owing to their lightweight, eco-friendly nature, the requirement for less power, and cost-effectiveness. However, the global electric loader rickshaw market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, due to economic development and the developing automobile industry in the developing countries of this region. The electric loader/carrier rickshaw also employs in low to mid-income countries, further strengthening the market. Furthermore, an increase in the acceptance of electric vehicles, such as steps for building convenient charging stations, is expected to contribute to the growth of the electric loader rickshaw demand in LAMEA.

The report analyzes these key players of the global electric loader rickshaw market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

