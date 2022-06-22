Electric Massager Market size to grow by USD 6.38 trillion | Market Research Insights highlight the rising stress-related cases globally as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global Electric Massager Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beurer GmbH

Casada International GmbH

Hi-Dow International Inc.

HoMedics LLC

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Mettler Electronics Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Prospera Corp.

Zynex Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for electric massagers. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Over the projected period, the rising number of stress-related instances in the world would aid the expansion of the electric massager market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Electric Massager Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Click Here for Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The back massager segment's share of the electric massager market will expand significantly. The expansion of the back massager is fueled by the aging population and their demand for frequent healthcare. Working professionals with busy work schedules are becoming increasingly stressed, and sitting at their workstations for lengthy periods of time can result in chronic back discomfort. Back massagers might help you get rid of your back discomfort and aches.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing number of stress-related instances around the world will propel the electric massager market to new heights. Stress levels that are rising can hinder a person's leisure and daily activities. This might result in physical deconditioning and muscle weakness, which can lead to back pain. Muscle tension and contraction difficulties might arise as a result of severe chronic stress, putting uneven pressure on the bones and resulting in subluxations. Electric massagers will undoubtedly become more popular in the coming years as these therapeutic effects can be obtained without the usage of medications.

However, the low penetration of electric massagers in emerging nations will be a major impediment to the growth of the global electric massager industry.

Get a Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Electric Massager Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Organic Tampons Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cotton Pads Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Massager Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.38 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Hi-Dow International Inc., HoMedics LLC, JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Mettler Electronics Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., and Zynex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Personal Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Back massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Back massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Back massager - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Handheld massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Handheld massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Handheld massager - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Neck and shoulder massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Neck and shoulder massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Neck and shoulder massager - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Leg and foot massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Leg and foot massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Leg and foot massager - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Eye care massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Eye care massager - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Eye care massager - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 29: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Beurer GmbH

Exhibit 56: Beurer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 57: Beurer GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Beurer GmbH - Key offerings

11.4 Casada International GmbH

Exhibit 59: Casada International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 60: Casada International GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Casada International GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 Hi-Dow International Inc.

Exhibit 62: Hi-Dow International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Hi-Dow International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Hi-Dow International Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 HoMedics LLC

Exhibit 65: HoMedics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 66: HoMedics LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 67: HoMedics LLC - Key offerings

11.7 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Mettler Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 71: Mettler Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Mettler Electronics Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Mettler Electronics Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 74: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 78: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Prospera Corp.

Exhibit 82: Prospera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Prospera Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Prospera Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Zynex Inc.

Exhibit 85: Zynex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Zynex Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Zynex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Zynex Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio