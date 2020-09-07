Electric motor company, ePropelled, launches new website

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a global leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced that they have launched a completely redesigned website. The new site has a fresh, modern look that is easy to navigate.

"We designed this site with our customers in mind," said Andrea DiTonno, Corporate MarCom Manager. "The site is easier to move around in, provides information on our products that our customers are looking for, and is mobile-friendly for any device. Quick access to contact information and job openings are easy to find. We've even begun to blog! Our site now acts as a way for us to communicate with our customers and provide the information they've been seeking."

The new site also includes unique features for downloading datasheets of their products and a soon-to-be-released portal for accessing and downloading even more product resources. This portal will be available to customers, distributors, investors, and employees.

CEO, Nick Grewal says, "We are excited to launch this newly designed website to our current and potential customers who are looking for more information on our products. Our goal is to provide the resources they need to make purchasing and engineering decisions, and we believe our new website is now poised to do that."

Visit the site at www.ePropelled.com to see it in action and learn more about ePropelled's electric motors.

About ePropelled

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial and HVAC applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com .

Contact Us:

Andrea DiTonno, Corporate Marcom Manager

+1.978.703.1350

[email protected]

SOURCE ePropelled

Related Links

epropelled.com

