Electric Pocket Lighter Market to record USD 632.3 Mn; Driven by Growing Demand From Emerging Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Electric Pocket Lighter Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the electric pocket lighter market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 632.3 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Pocket Lighter Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing demand from emerging countries is the key driver in the market. The affordability of cigarettes is much higher in emerging countries such as Ukraine , Poland , Brazil , Pakistan , Turkey , Bangladesh , Thailand , and India . The number of smokers in emerging economies is growing at a rapid rate. For instance, the number of smokers in Indonesia grew by around 30% from 2002 to 2020. Similarly, the consumption of cigarettes has increased in Jordan in recent years. All these factors are resulting in an increased demand for electric pocket lighters in emerging countries, which is driving the growth of the market.

The growing demand from emerging countries is the key driver in the market. The affordability of cigarettes is much higher in emerging countries such as , , , , , , , and . The number of smokers in emerging economies is growing at a rapid rate. For instance, the number of smokers in grew by around 30% from 2002 to 2020. Similarly, the consumption of cigarettes has increased in in recent years. All these factors are resulting in an increased demand for electric pocket lighters in emerging countries, which is driving the growth of the market. Market Challenges: Stringent regulations regarding the safety of electric pocket lighter will challenge the growth of the market. The global electric pocket lighter market is highly regulated with stringent regulations. An electric pocket lighter contains pressurized gas put into a plastic reservoir to produce a flame. The fuel makes these lighter hazardous, as improper manufacturing can cause fatal injuries. Therefore, electric pocket lighter must be designed and manufactured in compliance with stringent safety, quality, and performance requirements. International standards have been established to regulate the manufacturing of lighter and to protect consumers from unsafe and faulty electric pocket lighters. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download a Free Sample Report

The electric pocket lighter market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and

Vendor Landscape

The global electric pocket lighter market is fragmented with the presence of a few established players and numerous local players. The key competitive criteria in the market include regulatory compliance, quality, reliability, and brand reputation. Price and innovation are some of the other competitive factors present in the market. The presence of a limited number of vendors reduces the competition among players. Also, regional vendors pose unfair competition to global vendors by offering non-compliant lighters. However, global vendors have a wider geographic presence, and the products offered are compliant with regulatory standards. The key vendors in the market include:

ArcLighter

BAIDE International Enterprise

BIC USA Inc.

Calico Brands Inc.

Colibri

Flamasats SL

Kiwi Lighters

Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.

S.T. Dupont

Swedish Match AB

Visol Products

Zippo Manufacturing Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

The wireless fire detection system market share is expected to increase by USD 122.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%. The integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data is notably driving the wireless fire detection system market growth, although factors such as high installation and maintenance costs of wireless fire detection systems may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%. The integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data is notably driving the wireless fire detection system market growth, although factors such as high installation and maintenance costs of wireless fire detection systems may impede the market growth. The hazardous location connectors market share is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. Rising industrial safety measures are notably driving the hazardous location connectors market growth, although factors such as a lack of skilled human resources may impede the market growth.

Electric Pocket Lighter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 632.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcLighter, BAIDE International Enterprise, BIC USA Inc., Calico Brands Inc., Colibri, Flamasats SL, Kiwi Lighters, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont, Swedish Match AB, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAIDE International Enterprise

Exhibit 89: BAIDE International Enterprise - Overview



Exhibit 90: BAIDE International Enterprise - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BAIDE International Enterprise - Key offerings

10.4 BIC USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 92: BIC USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 93: BIC USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 94: BIC USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Calico Brands Inc.

Exhibit 95: Calico Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Calico Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Calico Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Colibri

Exhibit 98: Colibri - Overview



Exhibit 99: Colibri - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Colibri - Key offerings

10.7 Flamasats SL

Exhibit 101: Flamasats SL - Overview



Exhibit 102: Flamasats SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Flamasats SL - Key offerings

10.8 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 S.T. Dupont

Exhibit 107: S.T. Dupont - Overview



Exhibit 108: S.T. Dupont - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: S.T. Dupont - Key offerings

10.10 Swedish Match AB

Exhibit 110: Swedish Match AB - Overview



Exhibit 111: Swedish Match AB - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Swedish Match AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Swedish Match AB - Segment focus

10.11 Visol Products

Exhibit 114: Visol Products - Overview



Exhibit 115: Visol Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Visol Products - Key offerings

10.12 Zippo Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 117: Zippo Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Zippo Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Zippo Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio