Electric Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Industry | BizVibe Adds New Utility Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
Mar 19, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their electric power generation, transmission, and distribution category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 140,000+ companies spanning across 150+ countries, which are categorized into 10+ products and services.
Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in generating, transmitting, and/or distributing electric power by performing any of the following activities: operating generation facilities that produce electric energy; operating transmission systems that send the electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system; and/or operating distribution systems that transfer electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with electric power generation, transmission, and distribution companies from all over the world.
What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 140,000+ electric power generation, transmission, and distribution company profiles which span across 150+ countries:
- Electric power generation, transmission, and distribution in the UK – 50,000+ company profiles
- Electric power generation, transmission, and distribution in Canada – 30,000+ company profiles
- Electric power generation, transmission, and distribution in India – 30,000+ company profiles
Discover Companies in the Utilities Industry
BizVibe lists electric power generation, transmission, and distribution as a part of their utilities industry. This industry contains 3 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free.
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
