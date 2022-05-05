Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems Market to Surpass US$ 44,303.1 Mn by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

May 05, 2022, 13:30 ET
SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market was valued at US$ 27,733.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to account for US$ 44,303.1 Million, in terms of value, by 2030.
Market Drivers
The governments of various countries have made stringent regulations regarding the use of fuel in vehicles
The governments of various countries have made stringent regulations regarding the use of fuel in vehicles. Air pollution emission standards have become increasingly stringent in recent years, especially in Europe and North America. Moreover, original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) across the globe are working to increase fuel efficiency of commercial and heavy duty vehicles. For instance, in 2016, Germany introduced fuel efficiency norms such as Exhaust gas emission legislation and others for heavy duty trucks.
Request for Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4991
Market Opportunities
Evolution of 48V and Higher Voltage across Electric and Commercial Vehicles
In 2017, the 48V technology mild-electric vehicle was launched in North America and Europe by various engineering and technology companies such as Bosch, Continental, and others. 48V technology has significant market potential and the ability to drive vehicle electrification across the global marketplace. Imposition of emission and testing standards by various countries of North America and Europe have forced vehicle manufactures to deploy 48V electrifications systems into their new vehicle production lines to meet Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and fuel economy regulatory standards. Therefore, this is expected to drive the market growth in North America and the Europe region.
Market Trends
Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) Integrated Electric Power Steering System (EPS)
The steering system has undergone an evolution from manual steering to electric power steering (EPS). Currently, new vehicles are equipped with high-end technology that helps them to monitor the surrounding area and driving condition with higher accuracy. With increasing popularity of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, park assist, among others, the demand for ADAS equipped EPS systems is also increasing.
Competitive Landscape
Major companies operating in the Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market include Continental AG, Danfoss, GKN Automotive Limited, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, ThyssenKrupp AG, Zapi S.p.A., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4991
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market, By Type:
- Column Assist Type (C-EPS)
- Pinion Assist Type (P-EPS)
- Rack Assist Type (R-EPS)
Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market, By Component:
- Steering Gear
- Electric Motor
- ECU
- Sensors
- Steering Column
- Others
Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market, By Propulsion System:
- IC Engine
- Hybrid
- Electric
Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Others)
- Off-road Vehicles
- Sport Utility Vehicle
Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) System Market, By Regions:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4991
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Coherent Market Insights
Share this article