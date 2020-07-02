Electric Powertrain Market Size Worth $38.16 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 13.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric powertrain market size is expected to reach USD 38.16 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market for the plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles has been growing at a significant rate, generating a high demand for automotive electric powertrains in the market. Initiatives taken by governments of various countries to promote the manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is one of the key factors proliferating the demand for electric powertrain in the market. For instance, in 2019, the German government and auto manufacturers in the country approved to raise cash incentives under the "Environment Bonus" plan for electrically operated vehicles.

Increasing electric vehicle sales have compelled the prominent automotive component manufacturing companies to actively focus on catering the necessary EV components to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Companies have primarily shifted their focus on enhancing their manufacturing facilities in markets, such as Europe, China, and U.S. For instance, in February 2020, Nidec Corporation announced the investment of USD 1.8 billion to provide a push to electric vehicle powertrain business. The three new facilities in China, Poland, Mexico, would be able to deliver up to 8.4 million electric motors each year.

Key suggestions from the report:

By electric vehicle, the HEV/PHEVs electric vehicle segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period owing to the more flexible option offered to its consumers as they are less concerned about recharging

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India

Key players operating in the market including BorgWarner, Bosch Limited, Magna International Inc.,ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Schaeffler AG accounted for a majority market share in 2019.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Battery, Motor, Power Electronics Controller), By Electric Vehicle (BEV, HEV/PHEV), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-powertrain-market

The competition in the power electronics component market is high owing to the number of suppliers currently aiming to enter into the market to gain lucrative benefits. The OEMs are finding it difficult to earn profits since they need to replace an ICE powertrain with an electric powertrain, which is more costly. They would struggle to make profits with the power electronics component until they achieve significant sales. The companies are working together to achieve a competitive edge. For instance, in January 2020, GKN Automotive, an electric drivetrain specialist, announced a partnership with Delta Electronics, a thermal management solutions company. The partnership will enable the development and integration of new technologies for the new generation of e-drive systems.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for electric vehicles and growth in the per capita income of individuals in the region. The countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are among the key producers of automobiles. Growth in the penetration of electric vehicles can be anticipated owing to increased stringency of emission norms in these countries, such as China VI and BS-VI in India, thereby fueling the regional market growth. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the strong successive growth, which was achieved over the past decade. The pandemic has put the markets on hold and the world on lockdown. The transportation sector has been affected in multiple ways, with vehicle sales falling, factory shutdowns, and public transit use declining to disrupt automakers' supply chains. Europe is a key market for electric powertrain with countries, such as Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Netherlands, having a much higher adoption of electric vehicles than in other countries. The region also holds a significant share of automotive production and the presence of several automotive OEMs is anticipated to propel the growth for the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric powertrain market on the basis of component, electric vehicle, and region:

Electric Powertrain Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Motor/Generator



Battery



Power Electronics Controller



Converter



Transmission



On-board Charger

Electric Powertrain Electric Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

BEV



HEV/PHEV

Electric Powertrain Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Norway





Sweden





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Rest of the World

List of Key Players of Electric Powertrain Market:

BorgWarner



Bosch Limited



Mitsubishi Electric Corp



Magna International Inc.



Schaeffler AG



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Valeo



Nidec Corporation



Continental AG



Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings

Find more research reports on Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market – The market is driven by development of charging equipment and infrastructure at various highway and destination locations such as hotels, shopping malls, and national parks.

Automotive Collision Repair Market – Technological advancements and subsequent development of innovative repair techniques are anticipated to boost the market.

Business Jet Market – The advent of new and technologically advanced aircraft models is expected to further fuel the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.