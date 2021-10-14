Electric Republic Introduces Singer Songwriter Carley Bearden's Newest Single "Lost In The Summer"

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas' Dreamy Pop sensation, Carley Bearden releases love song, "Lost in the Summer." Released on September 10, the single is available on all digital platforms.

"I'm happy to be a part of launching a career of an artist like Carley, not only because I feel she's an extraordinary talent, but also I'm a fan of her music, from the moment I heard her song on her Instagram page, I knew I needed to work with her. I feel her sound is the next big sound, I look forward to this journey," says Electric Republic CEO, Jacob York.

Carley has been writing since she was 15 and began learning Guitar and Piano by ear when she was younger. In a recent interview with Flaunt Magazine , Carley lists heavy influence from Stevie Nicks to multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, to Mac Miller. "He changed my life, I wish I was able to tell him that in person," Carley reminisced about Mac Miller in the interview. "That dude changed my life. When I'm stuck on writing music, I always write on Mac instrumentals. He had one saying: 'nothing in my wallet, just a lot of dreamin'."

A passionate LGBTQ+ advocate, Bearden told the Dallas Observer her Christian upbringing also played a big role in shaping who she is today. As a Christian and as a member of the LGBTQ community, she believes that God's love is unconditional. ``2020 is crazy, a lot of stuff has happened. A lot of things have awoken, that should've been many years ago. I'ma do my part for my community: stand up and not take…from anyone. Keep a smile on your face while you don't take…, that's what I live by," Carley states.

At age 21, Carley also uses her voice and her platform to participate in conversations about mental health. She has a separate Instagram account, called @rosecoloredindividuality, where she records motivational videos for her followers.

About Carley Bearden

Carley Bearden is a 21-year-old singer songwriter from Fort Worth, TX. Writing since the age of 15, Carley has penned Dreamy Pop, or acoustic and EDM upbeat happy chill vibes such as "Ghost," "Headspace," and "Something Like This."

As a strong member of the LGBTQ community, Carley provides a safe space for listeners to be themselves. She's gained over 25K authentic followers on Instagram and has gone from a local softball player to a respected artist, helping her audience see the positive side of life. And as a mental health advocate, she shares her life story — with honesty and authenticity.

Carley signed to Electric Republic, led by entertainment industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jacob York. Jacob York has worked with the likes of Lil' Kim, Akon, Left Eye of TLC, Aaliyah, Gucci Mane, and Rubi Rose.

About Electric Republic

Founded in 2008 by entertainment executive Jacob York, Electric Republic is an independently owned media company that develops and markets talent, film, television, and digital assets which speaks to today's popular culture. Since launching in 2008, Electric Republic continues to build the careers of well-known talent including, rapper Rubi Rose, producers C.C. on the Beats, Dj Chantel Jeffries, actress Karrueche Tran. In 2014, Electric Republic executive produced their first direct-to-Netflix film 'Percentage' starring Cam'ron, Omar Gooding, Ving Rhames, Melinda Williams and Macy Gray. The film was a huge success and became No. 1 on Netflix in 2014. The company released their first theatrical film, 'Brotherly Love' starring Keke Palmer, Cory Hardrict, Romeo Miller and Eric D Hill, Jr. on April 24, 2015 and followed it up with The Perfect Match starring Cassie, Terrence J, and Lauren London.

