Electric Scooter Manufacturer GOTRAX Surpasses Sales of Over 1,000,000 Electric Vehicles

GOTRAX started the electric scooter craze in 2018 with the best selling GXL V2. Which 4 years later still claims the top spot with the highest sales volume in the e-scooter industry. GOTRAX continued to gain market share by expanding into higher end commuter grade electric scooters like the G4.

Marketing director Jeff Lawrence attributes the growth to the company's ability to react quickly to the new and ever changing market, "As a manufacturer we've been able to quickly take customer feedback and implement improvements in our products and add new scooters to our line up to meet the needs of the riders. I am very excited for the 2022 lineup in spring, the new features and improvements will further separate GOTRAX from the companies that follow us."

About GOTRAX

GOTRAX™ is the largest manufacturer of e-rideables who specialize in solutions for daily commuting and transportation. GOTRAX was started in 2017 and is based in Dallas TX. GOTRAX makes products that move you!

