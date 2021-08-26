Electric Shaver Market to grow over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities in Personal Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 26, 2021, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the electric shaver market to grow by USD 2.18 billion at almost 3% CAGR, during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The electric shaver market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising interest among men in grooming.
Technavio analyzes the market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increased benefits provided by electric shavers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electric shaver market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electric shaver market covers the following areas:
Electric Shaver Market Sizing
Electric Shaver Market Forecast
Electric Shaver Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Andis Co.
- Conair Corp.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Panasonic Corp.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Wahl Clipper Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Facial Care Products Market - Global facial care products market is segmented by product (creams and moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreen and sun protection products, facial wipes, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Beard Grooming Products Market - Global beard grooming products market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Andis Co.
- Conair Corp.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Panasonic Corp.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Wahl Clipper Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-shaver-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/electric-shavermarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article