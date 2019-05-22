Electric Site Wins Volvo Technology Award

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo CE's Electric Site solution involved the development of an all-new concept of an autonomous, battery electric, load carrier. The prototype machine, HX02, was just one element of an electric site research project that delivered up to a 98% reduction in carbon emissions, a 70% reduction in energy cost and a 40% reduction in operator cost – demonstrating the Electric Site solution's environmental, efficiency, safety and cost benefits.

The project, which ran for more than 10 weeks during late 2018, aimed to electrify each transport stage in a quarry – from excavation to primary crushing and transport to secondary crushing. It involved developing new machines, work methods and site management systems. As well as a fleet of HX02s, other prototype machines that made-up the Electric Site system included a hybrid wheel loader (LX01) and a grid-connected excavator (EX01). New technology encompassed machine and fleet control systems and logistic solutions for electric machines in quarries. The Electric Site project was a partnership between Volvo CE and Skanska Sweden, the Swedish Energy Agency and two Swedish universities – Linköping University and Mälardalen University.

"This award recognized not just one innovation – but a whole raft of them that were necessary to reimagine how an age-old process – quarrying – could be modernized in order to radically cut emissions," says Lars Stenqvist, Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer. "In a company that is so alive with new research and innovation as the Volvo Group, Volvo CE's Electric site project stood out both for its scope and its results. This is a great example of what we can achieve by pushing boundaries and working in partnership with our customers."

The Volvo Technology Award is a mark of recognition for outstanding technical advances that contribute to the enhancement of the Volvo Group's high-tech competitiveness and technological expertise. Recipients over the years have included world-famous innovations, such as the Duo-prop marine drive, the City Filter used to purify truck and bus exhausts, and Volvo's side airbags (SIPS).

