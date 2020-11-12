Electric Toothbrush Market Revenue Worth $4.8 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The earth was home to 703 million people aged 65 and above in 2019, and by 2050, their number will increase to 1.5 billion, says the United Nations (UN) in its 2019 World Population Ageing report. This would be one of the strongest forces to drive the global electric toothbrush market to $4.8 billion by 2030 from $2.7 billion in 2019, at a 5.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The geriatric population widely suffers from oral diseases and issues, such as tooth loss and dental caries. These diseases mandate that brushing is done for lesser time, lesser pressure is applied on the toothbrush, and the device is rotated less frequently. This is aiding in the advance of the electric toothbrush market, as the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, pressure sensors, and 3D mouth mapping capabilities of such devices enable the elderly to follow these brushing directions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, electric toothbrush market players are enduring hardships, as the lockdowns have led to the curtailed manufacturing and trade of these products. Due to the lower revenue, several companies have reduced their spending on marketing and advertising and even research projects substantially. The slump in the demand for such consumer products is a result of the prevalent salary cuts and unemployment, which are forcing people to spend only on essential commodities.

In the past, the electric toothbrush market, under the product type segment, was led by the rechargeable bifurcation. Unlike battery toothbrushes, rechargeable variants create most of the movement themselves, and the user only needs to guide them inside the mouth. Additionally, rechargeable toothbrushes have an array of features, such as numerous brushing modes, timers to inform users about how long they must brush each area of the mouth, and reminders to replace the brush head.

The highest revenue to the electric toothbrush market is presently contributed by the supermarkets/hypermarkets category, on the basis of distribution channel. A wide variety of mid-priced and cost-effective electric toothbrushes are available at such stores, which is why customers visit them to compare and pick the one that suits their requirements the best.

Throughout the next decade, the children bifurcation is projected to witness the higher CAGR, of 7.0%, in terms of value, in the electric toothbrush market, under segmentation by end user. The rising cases of pediatric tooth decay and cavities are impelling parents to focus more on children's oral health and hygiene. In addition, many children do not like brushing their teeth every day, and electric toothbrushes have been found to be more engaging for kids, which would help them achieve good oral health.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) would likely experience the fastest rise in its electric toothbrush market revenue generation. Along with the geriatric population, online shopping activities, especially for electric toothbrushes, are rising in the region. In addition, the incidence of oral diseases is also rather high in APAC; the Indian Journal of Dental Research estimated the oral disease prevalence in the geriatric populationof India for 2019 at 76.4%.

The most-important companies in the global electric toothbrush market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, FOREO AB, Colgate-Palmolive Company, JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Lion Corporation, Dr. Fresh LLC, Water Pik Inc., Quip NYC Inc., Pierre Fabre S.A., and Den-Mat Holdings LLC.

Key Findings of Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report

Electric toothbrushes are witnessing rapid technological advancements.

Rampant unhealthy dietary choices are driving market.

Initiatives to boost oral hygiene awareness are propelling electric toothbrush demand.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets will be preferred sales channel for such products.

Market players are cutting expenses and postponing growth initiatives during COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe accounts for highest revenue in electric toothbrush market.

