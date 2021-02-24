Electric Trucks Market to Witness Massive Growth in Near Future, Finds Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Hino Motors Ltd., Navistar International Corp., and Others

The electric trucks market is expected to grow by 354.44 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The declining cost of Li-ion batteries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high upfront cost of electric trucks will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-trucks-market-industry-analysis

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth.

Electric Trucks Market: Vehicle Type Landscape

The increasing awareness about reducing vehicular emissions, coupled with regulatory norms on curbing emissions, is compelling truck manufacturers to develop hybrid electric trucks. Moreover, the adoption of electric vehicles will lead to a considerable reduction in emission and fuel consumption. Thus, the hybrid trucks segment will witness a steady growth owing to its high-mile range and reduced operational and maintenance costs. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the battery electric trucks segment.

Electric Trucks Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest electric trucks market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand for freight transportation from emerging markets such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia will significantly influence electric trucks market growth in this region. 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electric trucks in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

AB Volvo

BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Hino Motors Ltd.

Navistar International Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

PACCAR Inc.

Renault SA

Tesla Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

