Electric Two-wheeler Motor Market Size to Grow by 2446.03 thousand units | Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Dana Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The in-wheel motor segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for electric two-wheelers for in-city use is increasing. This is expected to boost the demand for in-wheel motors during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors in India that provide in-wheel drive motors include Sona Comstar and EMF Innovations Pte Ltd.

Electric Two-wheeler Motor Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing sales of electric two-wheelers in India is driving the growth of the electric two-wheeler motor market in India. The demand for electric two-wheelers in India is growing significantly. The market has seen the emergence of companies such as Ola Electric, Simple Energy, Bounce Infinity, Tork Motors and Ultraviolette. The rising price of oil in the country is also fueling the demand for electric two-wheelers.

The growing movement of multi-speed transmission in electric two-wheelers is a trend in the market. Drivetrain manufactures such as Ather Energy are planning to develop multi-gear transmission, which delivers high efficiency in suburban roads and highways. EVs with multi-gear transmission technology will have increased vehicle range in terms of distance traveled on one charge. All these benefits will encourage OEMs to the adoption of multi-gear transmission in electric two-wheelers.

Electric Two-wheeler Motor Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers TVS iQube scooter that delivers a convenient , personlised, connected and eco-friendly experience.

The company offers TVS iQube scooter that delivers a convenient , personlised, connected and eco-friendly experience. Dana Inc. - The company offers low- to high-voltage IPM, SR, SRIPM and induction electric motors.

The company offers low- to high-voltage IPM, SR, SRIPM and induction electric motors. EMF Innovations Pte Ltd. - The company offers electric two wheeler motor such as BLDC hub motor.

The company offers electric two wheeler motor such as BLDC hub motor. Entuple E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Hub-Motor e-Powertrains, Mid-Motor e-Powertrains, Heavy Duty e-Powertrains.

The company offers Hub-Motor e-Powertrains, Mid-Motor e-Powertrains, Heavy Duty e-Powertrains. Konmos Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers electric vehicle motors that features low noise, durable bearing, compact size.

Electric Two-wheeler Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 32.28% Market growth 2022-2026 2446.03 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 46.81 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd., Dana Inc., EMF Innovations Pte Ltd., Entuple E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Konmos Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Physics Motors Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd., SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and TSUYO Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: India - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 07: India market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 In-wheel motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: In-wheel motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 18: In-wheel motor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 20: Mid-drive motor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Vehicle type

6.3 E-scooter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: E-scooter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 25: E-scooter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 E-motorcycle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: E-motorcycle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 27: E-motorcycle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 36: Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 37: Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 38: Compage Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 39: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 40: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 41: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 42: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 EMF Innovations Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 43: EMF Innovations Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: EMF Innovations Pte Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: EMF Innovations Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Entuple E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Entuple E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Entuple E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Entuple E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Konmos Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Konmos Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Konmos Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Konmos Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Physics Motors Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Physics Motors Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Physics Motors Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Physics Motors Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Exhibit 58: SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TSUYO Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: TSUYO Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: TSUYO Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: TSUYO Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 68: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 69: Research Methodology



Exhibit 70: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 71: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 72: List of abbreviations

