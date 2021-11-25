Electric Van Market Size to Grow by 204.51 th Units | Development of Charging Infrastructure for EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

The electric van market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The electric van market report covers the following areas:

Electric Van Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Short And Mid-range Electric Vans



Long-range Electric Vans

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electric Van Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The development of charging infrastructure for EVs, government subsidies and incentives, and preference for electric vans as economical mode of cargo and passenger transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, insufficient charging infrastructure, issues associated with batteries, and rising sales of mini trucks will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Electric Van Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric van market, including BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Groupe PSA, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Workhorse Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric van market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Van Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report includes detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors. Our reports assist organizations in creating efficient business plans. Based on segmentation by geography, the electric van market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the electric vans market in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

Electric Van Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will support electric van market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric van market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric van market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric van market vendors

Electric Van Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 204.51 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Groupe PSA, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Workhorse Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

