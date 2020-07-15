Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management Systems Market Size Worth $12.1 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle battery thermal management systems market size is expected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Thermal management systems are used in electric vehicles (EVs) for maintaining the heating temperature of the batteries used in these vehicles. These batteries provide power to the motors for the traction of the vehicle and therefore, the vehicle movement is entirely dependent on battery health. Hence, the need to control the battery heat becomes critical for the seamless operation of EVs.

Key suggestions from the report:

The passive segment held the largest revenue share of over 78% in 2019. This growth was credited to the benefits offered by these systems including low cost and ease of installation in the vehicle

The active segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the benefits of these products, such as enhanced efficiency and improved battery life

Passenger vehicles segment accounted for the majority share in 2019 primarily owing to the high penetration of EVs in this segment

The commercial segment is expected to expand at steady a CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for battery-powered buses and lightweight trucks

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the highest production and adoption of EVs in the region

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Passenger, Commercial), By System Type (Passive, Active), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-vehicle-battery-thermal-management-systems-market

Stringent government regulations have been observed in various nations for controlling the carbon emissions from the vehicles. Also, governments are taking initiatives to boost the adoption of EVs. For instance, the Chinese government has waived off the purchase taxes on EVs till 2020. In addition, most of the countries are planning for a complete transformation from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to battery EVs. As a result, the sales of new and more efficient EVs have increased. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Automobile manufacturers across the globe are increasingly investing in R&D to develop new methods and systems for maintaining & controlling the battery temperatures. For instance, in 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH announced a cloud-connected software service for battery management, which is capable of monitoring and managing the electric battery remotely. Such innovations and developments are projected to bolster the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric vehicle battery thermal management systems market on the basis of system type, application, and region:

List of Key Players of Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management Systems Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH



GENTHERM Incorporated



Valeo



Dana Incorporated



Mahle GmbH



Hanon Systems



Voss Automotive GmbH



3M



Grayson



Polymer Science, Inc.



Lord Corporation

