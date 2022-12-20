Electric vehicle charger market size to grow by 68,483.18 thousand units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle charger market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market, which covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global electric vehicle charger market size is estimated to increase by 68,483.18 thousand units between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 29.63%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2023-2027

Global electric vehicle charger market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers electric vehicle chargers such as DC fast charging and DC high power and grid chargers.

Blink Charging Co. - The company offers electric vehicle chargers such as DC fast charging and level-two AC charging stations.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle chargers with a range of DC fast chargers, DC stations, hybrid chargers, high-frequency chargers, and battery recovery and multi-voltage chargers that provide customers with full-function solutions.

Chargemaster NZ - The company offers electric vehicle chargers such as portable chargemaster chargers.

Vendor landscape -

The global electric vehicle charger market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer electric vehicle chargers in the market are ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Evatran Group Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., NRG-X Charging Systems (VOLTERIO), SemaConnect Inc., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co., Ltd., and others.

Vendors are trying to manufacture EV chargers that speed up the charging process without hampering the performance of vehicles or reducing the battery life. The integration of vendors with automakers of HEVs and EVs will drive the expansion of the global EV charger market during the forecast period.

Global electric vehicle charger market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global electric vehicle charger market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial) and type (slow charger and fast charger).

The residential segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This segment includes EV chargers used in homes, multi-dwelling buildings, and workplaces. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure is developing across the world. China dominates this segment, followed by the US and the Netherlands.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global electric vehicle charger market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle charger market.

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , Japan , and South Korea are expected to dominate the field of electromobility worldwide. The market for EV chargers is growing in China due to the large number of electric vehicles sold in the country. In other countries such as India , public transport is being electrified. Thus, the deployment of electric buses and other EVs for private or public purposes by governments, along with the increasing need to reduce air pollution, is anticipated to drive the demand for EVs in APAC. These factors will, in turn, foster the growth of the EV charger market in the region during the forecast period.

Global electric vehicle charger market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments are driving the growth of the market. Incentives for EV chargers and the purchase of EVs are expected to increase installations. This will attract OEMs and private organizations to invest in the development of EV infrastructure. Western European countries such as Belgium, Denmark, and Finland grant tax reductions or exemptions to buyers and owners of EVs. For instance, the city of Helsinki in Finland has invested around USD 5.3 million over the last three years to build public charging stations. Such government incentives are driving the growth of the market.

Key trends - Open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers are key trends in the market. Companies are expected to follow the open and closed platform approaches. For instance, EVgo, a fast charger provider in North America, has developed freedom station plans and chose the open platform approach. Blink network by Car Charging Group is another example of an open network. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The stringent approvals required for the establishment of charger units will be a significant challenge for the market during the forecast period. Service providers that want to install a charging station must get approval from local governments, plot owners, utility providers, or energy providers. Thus, creating a complete business structure for the establishment of charger stations becomes complicated, as many stages are involved in the value chain. The EV charger market depends mainly on local and state regulations for public and residential chargers. As a result, providers find it difficult to establish charging stations. These factors may restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle charger market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle charger market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle charger market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle charger market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle charger market vendors

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.63% Market growth 2023-2027 68483.18 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Evatran Group Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., NRG-X Charging Systems (VOLTERIO), SemaConnect Inc., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., WiTricity Corporation, and Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co., Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

