Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.35% by 2025| Vendors should Focus on Grabbing Business Opportunities from the Residential Segment | Technavio

Nov 23, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle charger market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the residential segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
The market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth at a CAGR of 28.35%. This growth can be attributed to government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments and increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Vehicle Charger Market Analysis Report by End-user (residential and commercial), Type (slow charger and fast charger), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) Forecasts 2021-2025": https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-vehicle-charger-market-industry-analysis
The electric vehicle charger market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment of the global EV charger market accounted for the highest volume and had attracted many new entrants in the market. Many models of EV chargers are currently available as the demand for residential overnight charging is increasing.
Major Five Electric Vehicle Charger Companies:
- ABB Ltd.
- AddEnergie Technologies Inc.
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Chargemaster Ltd.
- ChargePoint Inc.
Electric Vehicle Charger Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, th units, 2020-2025)
- Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025
Electric Vehicle Charger Market Type Outlook (Revenue, th units, 2020-2025)
- Slow charger - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fast charger - size and forecast 2020-2025
Electric Vehicle Charger Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, th units, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
26825.74 thousand units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
24.79
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
