Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.35% by 2025| Vendors should Focus on Grabbing Business Opportunities from the Residential Segment | Technavio

The market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth at a CAGR of 28.35%. This growth can be attributed to government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments and increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure.

The electric vehicle charger market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment of the global EV charger market accounted for the highest volume and had attracted many new entrants in the market. Many models of EV chargers are currently available as the demand for residential overnight charging is increasing.

Major Five Electric Vehicle Charger Companies:

ABB Ltd.

AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Chargemaster Ltd.

ChargePoint Inc.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, th units, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Type Outlook (Revenue, th units, 2020-2025)

Slow charger - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fast charger - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, th units, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35% Market growth 2021-2025 26825.74 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

