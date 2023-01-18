Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 18, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.97% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 61% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market - Five Forces
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on charging (fast charger and slow charger), type (AC and DC), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the fast charger segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fast chargers have an exciting breakthrough when it comes to EVs. These take significantly lesser time to recharge EV batteries to 100% when compared to slow chargers. The demand for these chargers is expected to grow during the forecast period as EV charging infrastructure manufacturers are focusing on providing fast-charging infrastructure owing to the range anxiety of EV owners.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.
- APAC will account for 61% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The EV charging infrastructure market in APAC is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of EVs in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, and South Korea. In addition, the introduction of various initiatives and laws to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles is fostering the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APAC.
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The market is driven by the growing production of EVs.
- The demand for EVs is increasing across the world. This can be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by governments to promote the adoption of environmentally-friendly transportation systems.
- Governments in many countries are also offering incentives such as subsidies for the installation of EV charging infrastructure.
- For instance, in January 2020, the Government of India approved the installation of 2,636 EV charging stations in 62 cities located in 24 states and union territories in the country as part of the second phase of the FAME India scheme.
- Similarly, in November 2019, the Government of Germany planned an investment of USD 3.93 billion for the expansion of electric car charging stations.
- Many such government initiatives undertaken for the installation of EV charging infrastructure are supporting the growth of the market in focus.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The emergence of wireless charging of EVs is a key trend in the market.
- The concept of wireless charging is based on inductive charging technology.
- The technology is beneficial as it reduces the size of the battery in EVs.
- With the presence of proper infrastructure for wireless charging, EVs can be charged when parked on the side of a road or even when driving.
- This reduces the demand for large battery packs, which also aids in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.
- The advent of wireless charging in EVs will attract investments in enhancing EV charging infrastructure, thereby supporting the growth of the market.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Theft concerns associated with EV charging stations are challenging the growth of the market.
- Charging stations such as level 1, level 2, and fast charging stations operate on different voltages.
- The risk of electrocution is high at these stations is rising with increasing theft of copper, vandalism, frayed wires, or accidents involving charging equipment.
- Also, some of the safety features at EV charging stations may fail due to lightning, which is adversely affecting the growth of the market.
What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle charging infrastructure market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle charging infrastructure market vendors
Share this article