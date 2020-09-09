Electric Vehicle Company Canoo To Present At The Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EV) with a proprietary and highly versatile skateboard platform for personal and business use, announced today it will present at the Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. Members of management will present Thursday, September 10, at 3:20 p.m. ET. Access to the presentation will be available at the link here and will be achieved for 90 days.

Canoo has previously announced a merger agreement with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("HCAC") (Nasdaq: HCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Canoo becoming a publicly listed company.

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles, reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – numbering nearly 300 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular skateboard platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo expects to launch its first consumer model in 2022, simply named the canoo and available only by subscription, followed shortly after by a last-mile delivery vehicle and a sport vehicle, each built off of the same underlying skateboard platform.

