Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market to Ascend New Heights of Growth worth Approximately US$ 40.10 billion by 2028 with A CAGR Of 44.1% during 2021 to 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, Electric Vehicle Charging Station industry amassed revenue about US$ 5.02 billion in 2020 and is slated to accrue earnings worth approximately US$ 40.10 billion by 2028. The Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 44.1% in 2021-2028. In addition to this, lack of access to efficient charging tools can become a bottleneck to sale of electric vehicles. With low costs & subsidies provided by governments for electric vehicle purchase, it has become a need of an hour for setting up electric vehicle charging stations at every few miles. Moreover, smart city concept is becoming an aphorism and this will further escalate demand for having strong automotive infrastructure facilities even in remote areas.

All these aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of electric vehicle charging station market over assessment timeline. Millions of electric vehicles are projected to hit roads in coming decade and this will culminate into humungous necessity for fast charging, thereby driving electric vehicle charging station market trends. In addition to this, with industry becoming highly competitive, providers must differentiate their services as well as adopt effective service recovery strategies.

For the record, sale of battery-electric vehicles is set to increase over 26% yearly by 2030. Moreover, reduction in battery costs and overall ownership costs along with rise in electrification of fleet and standard norms & protocols for regulating fuel emissions by EU and countries such as the U.S. has enhanced popularity of electric vehicles across globe, thereby driving industry growth. Green energy trends across globe will further enhance expansion of electric vehicle charging station industry over forecasting years.

Get Free Sample of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

Need For Sustainable & Energy Efficient Transport to Drive Market Trends

Growing concerns pertaining to fuel emissions and renewable energy trends are projected to steer growth of electric vehicle charging station market over forecast timespan. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, governments across globe are focusing on healthcare activities and brining improvement in automotive infrastructure along with reducing fuel emissions. This, in turn, will further steer expansion of electric vehicle charging station market over years ahead. Apart from this, government incentives prompting use of electric automotive and increase in production of electric vehicles with a view to reduce greenhouse effects will define growth of electric vehicle charging station industry over years ahead.

Furthermore, there is a prominent surge in percentage of public charging activities at service stations, retailer parking lots, and public parking spaces in developed economies and this is likely to translate into expansion of electric vehicle charging station industry over forecasting timespan. It is more likely that public charging points in Europe is predicted to increase manifold in coming years and this will steer overall market growth in upcoming years.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3368

Europe to Contribute Majorly Towards Overall Market Share By 2027

Growth of electric vehicle charging station market in Europe during forecast timespan can be credited to large-scale demand for electric charging from both public as well as private charging in Europe. For the record, twenty-seven member states of EU generates nearly 3,000 TWh of electricity each year with demand for electric vehicle accounting for only slight over 0.1%. Reportedly, at 86 TWh, the demand for charging electric vehicles will contribute nearly below 3% of overall electricity production by 2030 and this is an increase in demand for electricity. Nonetheless, it is projected that nearly 40 % to 50% of power supply for electric vehicle charging is going to be supplied by public chargers (including those based at semi-public stations like supermarket parking locations) at reasonable charges. All these aforementioned aspects will steer growth of electric vehicle charging station market in Europe.

Key players influencing market growth and profiled in report are Engie, ABB, AeroVironment, ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tesla, EVgo, Alfen, and Blink Charging.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market - by Application (Residential and Commercial), by Charging (Level 1, Level 2, and DC Fast Charging (3 Phase)), and by Standards (CHAdeMO, SAE, CSS, Tesla Supercharger, and Others): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028."

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

The report segments the global electric vehicle charging station market as follows:

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Charging

Level 1

Level 2

DC fast charging (3 Phase)

By Standards

CHAdeMO

SAE

CSS

Tesla supercharger

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports by Zion Market Research

Electric Vehicle Battery Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Global Electric Vehicles Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicles-market

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-range-extender-market

Small Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/small-electric-vehicle-market

EV Charging Cables Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ev-charging-cables-market

EV Charging Adapter Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ev-charging-adapter-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651

US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Blog – https://energyindustryreports.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

All Press Releases - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/all-news

SOURCE Zion Market Research