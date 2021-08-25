Electric Vehicle Market from Automobiles Industry to Garner 45% of Growth from APAC with BMW Group, Daimler AG, and Ford Motor Co. Emerging as Dominant Players | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent rules and regulations, and increasing government support will offer immense growth opportunities. However, insufficient charging infrastructure, low fuel economy, and high manufacturing cost of EVs might hinder the market to grow during the next few years.

Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Market is segmented as below:

Type

BEV



PHEV

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The electric vehicle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.

To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current market opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Market size

Electric Vehicle Market trends

Electric Vehicle Market industry analysis

Factors such as insufficient charging infrastructure may threaten the growth of the market.

Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

BEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PHEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

