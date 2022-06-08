Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 6.31 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and Others | Technavio

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.69% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Vendor Landscape

The EV motor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors are focusing on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the top EV motor market players covered in the report are:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.: The company offers electric vehicle motor namely WheelMax.

The company offers electric vehicle motor namely WheelMax. Continental AG: The company offers drive axle for electric vehicle motor.

The company offers drive axle for electric vehicle motor. DENSO Corp.: The company offers motor generators for electric vehicle motor.

The company offers motor generators for electric vehicle motor. Ford Motor Co.: The company offers electric vehicle motor that have capacity to produce equal power to V-12 engine.

The company offers electric vehicle motor that have capacity to produce equal power to V-12 engine. Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers Hybrid Electric Vehicle Motor, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Traction Motor.

Some more players covered in the report are:

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Valeo SA

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Segment Highlights

Power rating

MPR: The electric vehicle motor market share growth by the mid-power rating (MPR) segment will be significant during the forecast period. MPR motors are the preferred motors for use in full or plug-in hybrid powertrains and low-range pure EVs.

The electric vehicle motor market share growth by the mid-power rating (MPR) segment will be significant during the forecast period. MPR motors are the preferred motors for use in full or plug-in hybrid powertrains and low-range pure EVs.

HPR



LPR

Geography

APAC: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for electric vehicle motors in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for EVs from countries such as China , Japan , India , Singapore , Thailand , and South Korea will facilitate the electric vehicle motor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for electric vehicle motors in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for EVs from countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea will facilitate the electric vehicle motor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Value Chain Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle motors market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories within the global auto components market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the electric vehicle motor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The value chain of the electric vehicle motor market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution and logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Industry innovations

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle motor market, vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Power rating

The segments covered in this chapter are:

MPR

HPR

LPR

MPR has the highest growth while HPR and LPR have the lowest growth

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Power rating- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Power Rating

5.3 MPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: MPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: MPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 HPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: HPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: HPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 LPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: LPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: LPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Power Rating

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

APAC was the largest region of the market in 2020

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing sales of EVs

8.1.2 Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries

8.1.3 Increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets

8.2.2 High cost of ownership for EVs as compared with ICE vehicles

8.2.3 Consumers' reluctance to purchase EVs due to range anxiety

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 OEMs focusing on connected EVs

8.3.2 Growing trend of multi-speed transmission in EVs

8.3.3 Automakers involved in production of in-house electric motors

9. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 45: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 48: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 49: Continental AG- Key news

Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Key offerings

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 51: DENSO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 52: DENSO Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 53: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 54: Ford Motor Co. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 67: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Key news

Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Valeo SA

Exhibit 80: Valeo SA - Overview

Exhibit 81: Valeo SA - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Valeo SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

