Electric Vehicle Motor Market to grow by USD 6.31 bn from 2020 to 2025| Increasing Sales of EVs to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the electric vehicle motor market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.31 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing sales of EVs and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The electric vehicle motor market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The electric vehicle motor market report is segmented by power rating (MPR, HPR, and LPR) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The electric vehicle motor market share growth by the mid-power rating (MPR) segment will be significant for revenue generation. MPR motors are the preferred motors for use in full or plug-in hybrid powertrains and low-range pure EVs. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the EV motor market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our free sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The EV motor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing modern technologies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle motors namely WheelMax.

The company offers electric vehicle motors namely WheelMax.

Continental AG - The company offers drive axle for electric vehicle motors.

The company offers drive axle for electric vehicle motors.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers motor-generators for electric vehicle motors.

The company offers motor-generators for electric vehicle motors.

Ford Motor Co. - The company offers electric vehicle motors that have the capacity to produce equal power to V-12 engine.

The company offers electric vehicle motors that have the capacity to produce equal power to V-12 engine.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Hybrid Electric Vehicle Motor, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Traction Motor.

The company offers Hybrid Electric Vehicle Motor, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Traction Motor. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC -The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 15.70 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Vehicle Relays Market -The electric vehicle relays market has the potential to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.69% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio