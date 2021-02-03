Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market To Witness 10.2% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Usage of Commercial & Fully Electric Passenger Vehicles To Lower CO2 Emissions | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for the global EV range extender market is estimated to be worth 494,083 units by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025. An EV range extender is a system that enables a higher vehicle range to allow long-distance journeys. High growth in the use of commercial and fully electric passenger vehicles to lower CO2 emissions along with superior performance abilities and expandable range is anticipated to stimulate industry growth.

The automotive industry is regarded as the largest oil consumer globally, contributing to increased pollution levels. Governments of several nations have imposed strict regulations on manufacturers to produce zero/low emission vehicles to help lower carbon emission.

On the other hand, governments of emerging nations like India and China are providing incentives to encourage the use of EVs. For example, the Indian government, in August 2018 announced to provide a subsidy of about 20% on the purchase of the latest EVs. However, less mileage range can pose a challenge concerning the consumers since it restricts the total distance covered. To combat this, prominent players like General Motors, Mahle Group, BMW Group, and Volvo Car Corp have introduced extender solutions to enable long-distance journeys by increasing battery capacity.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market" Report 2025.

In order to expand their market position and total profitability, major automobile companies are aiming at combining range extenders with their latest models. For example, BMW Group introduced the BMW i3 electric vehicle combined with an extended range solution, which allows customers to travel longer journeys.

Major industry participants are further investing substantial amount in R&D processes to create advanced range extender products for higher battery efficiency and driving range coupled with reduced battery costs. However, rising attention of OEMs to deploy range extender technology in next generation electric vehicle models along with the rising trade disputes between U.S. and China may pose a challenge to Electric Vehicle Range Extender market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America held the leading market in 2017 due to the presence of prominent manufacturers including Magna International Inc. and General Motors Co. providing fuel cell and ICE range extenders.

held the leading market in 2017 due to the presence of prominent manufacturers including Magna International Inc. and General Motors Co. providing fuel cell and ICE range extenders. Governments across Europe are providing various subsidies and rebates to encourage the sales for electric vehicles. However, the scarcity of charging infrastructure compared to increasing sales of EVs, which is likely to stimulate demand.

are providing various subsidies and rebates to encourage the sales for electric vehicles. However, the scarcity of charging infrastructure compared to increasing sales of EVs, which is likely to stimulate demand. Governments globally are constantly investing in strengthening public transport infrastructure, thus, boosting the demand for commercial EVs. The manufacturing cost of range extenders is less than the cost needed to set up the charging infrastructure.

Major players are integrating with electric vehicle manufacturers to produce new technologies that can provide alternative solutions and further deploy extenders in the latest models.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-electric-vehicle-ev-range-extender-market

Million Insights has segmented the global EV range extender market on the basis of product, vehicle, component, and region:

EV Range Extender Product Outlook (Volume, Units, 2015 - 2025)

ICErange extender



Fuel cellrange extender



Others

EV Range Extender Vehicle Outlook (Volume, Units, 2015 - 2025)

Passenger vehicles



Commercial vehicles

EV Range Extender Component Outlook (Volume, Units, 2015 - 2025)

Battery pack



Generator



Power converter



Electric motor

EV Range Extender Regional Outlook (Volume, Units, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Norway





Netherlands





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Capsule Coffee Machine Market - The global capsule coffee machine market size is projected to touch USD 1.78 billion by 2025. It is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 4.8% over the estimated period, 2019 to 2025. The growing use of single-serve coffee in western nations such as Germany , the U.K., Switzerland and the U.S is driving the market growth.

by 2025. It is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 4.8% over the estimated period, 2019 to 2025. The growing use of single-serve coffee in western nations such as , the U.K., and the U.S is driving the market growth. Pore Strips Market - The global pore strips market is projected to reach USD 4.13 billion by 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing fashion consciousness and a rise in skin problems owing to growing pollution levels are bolstering the product demand.

by 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing fashion consciousness and a rise in skin problems owing to growing pollution levels are bolstering the product demand. Coated Paper Market - The global coated paper market is projected to touch USD 34.7 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand from e-commerce industry for packaging & labeling is driving the market growth. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry is the major driver of this market.

by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand from e-commerce industry for packaging & labeling is driving the market growth. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry is the major driver of this market. Air Freshener Dispenser Market - The global air freshener dispenser market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.1 billion by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. High living standards of consumers along with rising awareness regarding healthy indoor environment are expected to drive the product demand over the forthcoming years.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights