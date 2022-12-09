Electric vehicle relays market size to grow by USD 130,394.18 million: Auto parts and equipment is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle relays market has been categorized as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2023-2027

The electric vehicle relays market size is forecasted to grow by USD 130,394.18 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Electric vehicle relays market 2022-2026: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Electric vehicle relays market 2022-2026: Scope

The Electric vehicle relays market report covers the following areas:

Electric vehicle relays market 2022-2026: Vendor landscape

The global electric vehicle relays market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. Some of the key vendors are dominating the market, with their wide range of product lines and popular brands. Vendors operating in the global electric vehicle relays market compete on different factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. The expansion of product lines provides an opportunity for the leading players to maintain their dominance.

ABB Ltd., American Zettler Inc., Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Good Sky Electric Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, IDEC Corp., Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Sensata Technologies Inc, Shanghai Hu Gong Auto electric, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, and YM Tech Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Electric vehicle relays market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

PCB



Plug-in

The PCB segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. PCB relays are compact devices and are required to be mounted directly on the printed circuit board for power management operations in a control system design. PCB relays are used in electric vehicle applications with either body control electronics or powertrain electronics. PCB-mounted relays can be electromechanical relays or solid-state relays. The PCB relays segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. OEMs comprise buyers of electric vehicle relays, which explains the dependence of electric vehicle relays on electric vehicle production volumes for their growth. Similarly, electric vehicle production volumes depend on the demand from end-users. China, Japan, and South Korea dominate electric vehicle production and sales in the region. The growing demand for electric vehicles in the region has ushered in multiple investments for setting up new electric vehicle manufacturing plants and expanding existing capabilities.

What are the key data covered in this Electric vehicle relays market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electric vehicle relays market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Electric vehicle relays market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electric vehicle relays market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric vehicle relays market vendors

Electric vehicle relays market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 130,394.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 41.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., American Zettler Inc., Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Good Sky Electric Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, IDEC Corp., Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Sensata Technologies Inc, Shanghai Hu Gong Auto electric, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, and YM Tech Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

