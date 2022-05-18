Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.27 Billion | Revenue, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competition, Regional Analysis and Future Outlook to 2026

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Continental AG- The company offers diagnostics and services - engineering solutions for safety and motion while driving. In June 2021 , the company appointed Gilles Mabire as Chief technology officer.

DENSO Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Motors Co.

Geotab Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Omnitracs LLC

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vidiwave Ltd.

ViriCiti BV

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The electric vehicle remote diagnostics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and innovation to compete in the market.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market

Market Driver:

Reducing battery pack prices:

For instance, a battery pack cost of USD 100 per kWh is essential for electric cars to achieve price parity. The Chevrolet Bolt EV has a 57 kWh battery pack, the cost of which can be as low as USD 10,830 (considering USD 190 per kWh battery pack cost). The lower price of EVs will allow providers of remote diagnostics services to push the adoption of advanced telematics services, as the high upfront cost of EVs acts as a barrier for customers to opt for advanced packages of telematics services. A crucial factor for the decline in Li-ion battery costs is the relocation of manufacturing bases from Japan to China. This has encouraged Chinese manufacturers to develop Li-ion batteries for EVs at prices competitive to lead-acid batteries. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Trend:

Growing popularity of remote diagnostics services in electric buses:

Spurred by this, bus manufacturers and telematics service providers are developing solutions for electric buses to make them more efficient. For instance, ViriCiti is offering multiple packages for monitoring electric buses designed to suit the needs of a wide range of customers. Bus manufacturers are also developing remote diagnosis solutions to improve maintenance options. For instance, in 2018, Solaris Bus and Coach developed the eSConnect, a remote diagnostic system for electric buses to support diagnostic solutions, improve maintenance options, and facilitate the analysis of specialized data derived from its buses. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Passenger cars:

The electric vehicle remote diagnostics market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing adoption of electric cars will boost the demand for electric vehicle remote diagnostics, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years. In addition, the increasing need to monitor vehicle health will give a fillip to the passenger cars segment.

Commercial vehicles

Our Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for electric vehicle remote diagnostics in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Regular advancements in technologies and services and the introduction of all-electric trucks by prominent OEMs will facilitate the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market vendors

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.82 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVL DiTEST GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Vidiwave Ltd., ViriCiti BV, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

