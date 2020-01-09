Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: World Market Outlook and Projections to 2024 with Company Profiles of Leading Industry Players
Jan 09, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After decades of expensive development and false starts, the world is finally ready for EVs
For the purpose of this report, the term electric vehicles includes commercial approaches such as pure battery-powered, plug-in hybrid, hybrid internal combustion/battery, range extended, and FCVs, as well as vehicles powered by developmental power sources such as supercapacitors and flywheel.
In addition to cars and trucks, this report considers motorcycles/E-Bikes, scooters, buses, neighborhood EVs, self-driving carts, military vehicles, and locomotives.
This report details actual figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 through 2024 for the global and four regional markets. Although this report discusses three future scenarios, pessimistic, consensus and optimistic, forecasts are provided for consensus scenario. Power source sales and values are provided. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describes the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.
Note that values are expressed in million dollars and shipments are expressed in 1,000 vehicles. In both cases, totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as 0.)
Values are based on the equivalent of wholesale, or the price charged to the retailer prior to mark-up. However, advanced EVs are sold at a price below actual manufacturing cost. This may be due to regulatory compliance or the desire to establish a market before economics of scale kicks in. The cost to consumers may be reduced considerably when government subsidies or possible tax breaks are added to the dealer price.
EVs and FCVs include the following:
- HEVs
- PHEVs
- EVs (pure EVs)
Specific types of vehicles using these batteries include:
- Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, SUVs, crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars)
- Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices)
- Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers)
- Buses
- Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks)
- Niche vehicles (self-driving vehicles, military equipment, locomotives)
This report defines the market sectors, identifies leading companies and analyzes the markets to provide a five-year market forecast. Finally, the company profiles section provides the status of and recent events for companies making power sources.
Report Scope
- Descriptive study of the global markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs)
- Data corresponding to market value and unit shipments of commercially viable EVs, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and pure battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs)
- Summary of details pertaining to power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including AC Propulsion, BMW, Eaton Corp., Detroit Electric, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Mazda, Nissan Motor Co. and Porsche
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Industry Structure: Overview
- Overview: Types of Power Sources
- Internal Combustion Power Sources
- Battery Power Sources
- Fuel Cell Power Sources
- Exotic Power Sources
- Hybrid Power Sources
- Overview: Vehicle Types
- Industry Structure: Market Trends
- Pollution Abatement
- Electric Utility Efficiency
- Government Subsidies and Incentives
- Indirect Incentives
- Global Electric Vehicle Pilot City Program
- Recent Updates by OEM for Light-duty Vehicles
- Battery Developments
- Battery End-Life Usage
- HEV and EV Battery Safety Issues
- Lithium-ion Battery Stability Issues
- Market Drivers
- Based on Vehicle Types
- Passenger Vehicle Market Drivers
- Low-Velocity Vehicle Market Drivers
- Scooter Market Drivers
- Bus Market Drivers
- Commercial/Industrial Vehicle Market Drivers
- Niche Vehicle Market Drivers
- HEV Market Drivers
- PHEV Market Drivers
- Pure EV Market Drivers
- Scenarios
- Pricing Trends
- EV, PHEV and HEV Pricing Model
- Impact of Rideshare Fleet Purchases on Prices
- Other Industry Drivers
- Increase in the demand for Electric Vehicles (HEVs, PHEVs, Pure EVs and FCEVs)
- Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Lower Fuel Consumption When Compared to Conventional ICE Vehicles
- Low Emissions for Electric Vehicles, When Compared to Conventional ICE Vehicles
- Benefits of IC Engine and Electric Motor as Prime Mover
- Industry Restraints
- High Capital Cost for Electric Vehicles when Compared to Conventional ICE Vehicles
- Reduced Tax Benefits and Incentives for HEVs (Excluding PHEVs)
- Industry Structure: Patent Tension
- History of the Nickel Metal Hydride EV Battery Intellectual Property Suite
- University of Texas, Hydro-Quebec, NTT, and Others
- Valence versus Phostech Lithium and Hydro-Quebec
- 3M, Sony, Lenovo, and Panasonic
- An Exception: Tesla's EV Battery Portfolio Goes Open Source
- Fuel Cell Patent Disputes and Issues
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type, Power Source and Configuration
- Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Low-Velocity Vehicles
- Scooters
- Electric Buses
- Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicles
- Niche Electric Vehicles
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Power Source
- Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary
- Lead-acid Battery-powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery-powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary
- Lithium-Ion Battery Market Summary
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Summary
- Exotic Power Source Electric Vehicle Market Summary
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Configuration
- HEV Market Summary
- Plug-in Electric Vehicle Market Summary
- Pure Electric Vehicle Market Summary
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Electric Vehicle Industry Structure: Globalization
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Drivers
- Electric Vehicle Market Summary by Region
- By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- Low Velocity Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- Electric Scooter Vehicle Market by Region
- Electric Bus Vehicle Market by Region
- Commercial/Industrial Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- Niche Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- By Vehicle Configuration Type
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- Pure Electric Vehicle Market by Region
- Total Global EV Market by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Component Manufacturers
- OEMs
- Market Share Analysis
- Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Company Market Share
- Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Companies Market Share
- Market Strategy Analysis for Electric Vehicles
- Key Market Developments
- New Product Launch
- Contracts and Agreements
- Manufacturing Plant Expansion
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Other Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Leading Electric Vehicle Makers
- Ac Propulsion
- Aixam Production (Polaris Industries)
- Amz-Kutno
- Arcimoto
- Astonbus Usa, Inc.
- BAE Systems
- Balqon Corp.
- Bentley Motors Inc.
- Blue Sky Design Llc
- Bmw (Rolls-Royce, Mini)
- BNSF Railway
- Bollore
- Boulder Electric Vehicle
- Bredamenarinibus (Industrial Italian Auto Bus)
- Bremach
- Buddy Electric
- Bultaco
- Castrosua
- Chery Automotive
- China Faw Group Corp.
- Chrysler (Subsidiary Of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv)
- Club Car (Ingersoll Rand)
- Columbia Vehicle Group (Parcar)
- Commuter Cars
- Continental Corp.
- Currie Technologies (Accell Group)
- DAF Trucks (Paccar)
- Daihatsu
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Mitsubishi Fuso, Orion Bus Industries/Daimler Buses North America)
- Designline Bus Pacific
- Detroit Electric
- Dok-Ing
- Dolomitech Advanced Propulsion
- Eaton Corp.
- Ebus
- Energica
- Etuktuk
- Faraday Future
- Ferrari
- Fine Mobile Gmbh
- Fisker Automotive (Wanxiang Group)
- Ford Motor Co. (Lincoln, Mercury)
- General Dynamics Land Systems
- General Motors (Chevrolet And Cadillac)
- GGT Electric
- Gillig
- Gogoro
- Govecs Group
- Group Lotus
- Harley Davidson
- Hess
- Honda (Acura)
- Hyundai Motor
- In2Go
- Intelligent Energy
- Italcar
- Iveco
- Kandi Technologies
- Kia Motors (Hyundai)
- KTM Power Sports Ag (Ktm Group)
- Lightning Motorcycles
- Lit Motors
- Lito Green Motion
- Lujo Ev R&D
- Luxgen
- Mahindra Reva
- Malone Car Co.
- Man Ag
- Mazda
- Mclaren Auto
- Mitsubishi
- Motor Coach Industries
- National Electric Vehicle Sweden Ab (Nevs)
- New Flyer Industries
- Nissan Motor Co. (Infiniti And Nissan Forklift)
- Oka Auto Usa (Mirox Corp.)
- Optare
- Oshkosh Corp.
- Parry People Movers
- Peraves Cz
- Peugeot
- Phoenix Motorcars
- Piaggio Group
- Polaris (Global Electric Motor Cars)
- Porsche
- Proterra
- Proton Edar
- PVI
- RDM Group
- Renault And Renault Trucks
- Rimac
- Scoot (Panther Motors)
- Segway (Ninebot)
- Shenzhen Byd Daimler New Technology (Denza)
- Skoda
- Solaris Bus And Coach
- Stevens Vehicles
- Subaru
- Suzuki Motor Corp.
- Sway Motorsports
- Sym Motors
- Tata Motors
- Tazzari
- Tecnobus
- Terra Motors
- Tesla Motors
- Textron Inc.
- Thunder Sky Energy Group (Winston)
- Toyota (Toyota, Lexus And Scion)
- Triton Trikes
- Venturi
- Via Motors
- Vmoto
- Volkswagen (Audi)
- Volvo Cars
- Wrightbus
- Xinri E-Vehicle Co.
- Yamaha
- Z Electric Vehicle Corp.
- Zero Motorcycles
- Zerotruck
- Zonda Bus
- Zytek Automotive
Chapter 10 Appendix A: Selected Electric Vehicle Power Source Companies
- Selected Electric Vehicle Battery Companies
- Selected Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Companies
Chapter 11 Appendix B: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhjhwe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article