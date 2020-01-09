Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: World Market Outlook and Projections to 2024 with Company Profiles of Leading Industry Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After decades of expensive development and false starts, the world is finally ready for EVs

For the purpose of this report, the term electric vehicles includes commercial approaches such as pure battery-powered, plug-in hybrid, hybrid internal combustion/battery, range extended, and FCVs, as well as vehicles powered by developmental power sources such as supercapacitors and flywheel.

In addition to cars and trucks, this report considers motorcycles/E-Bikes, scooters, buses, neighborhood EVs, self-driving carts, military vehicles, and locomotives.

This report details actual figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 through 2024 for the global and four regional markets. Although this report discusses three future scenarios, pessimistic, consensus and optimistic, forecasts are provided for consensus scenario. Power source sales and values are provided. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describes the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.

Note that values are expressed in million dollars and shipments are expressed in 1,000 vehicles. In both cases, totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as 0.)

Values are based on the equivalent of wholesale, or the price charged to the retailer prior to mark-up. However, advanced EVs are sold at a price below actual manufacturing cost. This may be due to regulatory compliance or the desire to establish a market before economics of scale kicks in. The cost to consumers may be reduced considerably when government subsidies or possible tax breaks are added to the dealer price.

EVs and FCVs include the following:

HEVs

PHEVs

EVs (pure EVs)

Specific types of vehicles using these batteries include:

Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, SUVs, crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars)

Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices)

Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers)

Buses

Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks)

Niche vehicles (self-driving vehicles, military equipment, locomotives)

This report defines the market sectors, identifies leading companies and analyzes the markets to provide a five-year market forecast. Finally, the company profiles section provides the status of and recent events for companies making power sources.



Report Scope



Descriptive study of the global markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs)

Data corresponding to market value and unit shipments of commercially viable EVs, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and pure battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs)

Summary of details pertaining to power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including AC Propulsion, BMW, Eaton Corp., Detroit Electric, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Mazda, Nissan Motor Co. and Porsche

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Industry Structure: Overview

Overview: Types of Power Sources

Internal Combustion Power Sources

Battery Power Sources

Fuel Cell Power Sources

Exotic Power Sources

Hybrid Power Sources

Overview: Vehicle Types

Industry Structure: Market Trends

Pollution Abatement

Electric Utility Efficiency

Government Subsidies and Incentives

Indirect Incentives

Global Electric Vehicle Pilot City Program

Recent Updates by OEM for Light-duty Vehicles

Battery Developments

Battery End-Life Usage

HEV and EV Battery Safety Issues

Lithium-ion Battery Stability Issues

Market Drivers

Based on Vehicle Types

Passenger Vehicle Market Drivers

Low-Velocity Vehicle Market Drivers

Scooter Market Drivers

Bus Market Drivers

Commercial/Industrial Vehicle Market Drivers

Niche Vehicle Market Drivers

HEV Market Drivers

PHEV Market Drivers

Pure EV Market Drivers

Scenarios

Pricing Trends

EV, PHEV and HEV Pricing Model

Impact of Rideshare Fleet Purchases on Prices

Other Industry Drivers

Increase in the demand for Electric Vehicles (HEVs, PHEVs, Pure EVs and FCEVs)

Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Lower Fuel Consumption When Compared to Conventional ICE Vehicles

Low Emissions for Electric Vehicles, When Compared to Conventional ICE Vehicles

Benefits of IC Engine and Electric Motor as Prime Mover

Industry Restraints

High Capital Cost for Electric Vehicles when Compared to Conventional ICE Vehicles

Reduced Tax Benefits and Incentives for HEVs (Excluding PHEVs)

Industry Structure: Patent Tension

History of the Nickel Metal Hydride EV Battery Intellectual Property Suite

University of Texas , Hydro- Quebec , NTT, and Others

, Hydro- , NTT, and Others Valence versus Phostech Lithium and Hydro- Quebec

3M , Sony, Lenovo, and Panasonic

, Sony, Lenovo, and Panasonic An Exception: Tesla's EV Battery Portfolio Goes Open Source

Fuel Cell Patent Disputes and Issues

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type, Power Source and Configuration

Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Low-Velocity Vehicles

Scooters

Electric Buses

Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicles

Niche Electric Vehicles

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Power Source

Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Lead-acid Battery-powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery-powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Summary

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Exotic Power Source Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Configuration

HEV Market Summary

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Pure Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Electric Vehicle Industry Structure: Globalization

Global Electric Vehicle Market Drivers

Electric Vehicle Market Summary by Region

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Electric Vehicle Market by Region

Low Velocity Electric Vehicle Market by Region

Electric Scooter Vehicle Market by Region

Electric Bus Vehicle Market by Region

Commercial/Industrial Electric Vehicle Market by Region

Niche Electric Vehicle Market by Region

By Vehicle Configuration Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market by Region

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market by Region

Pure Electric Vehicle Market by Region

Total Global EV Market by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Component Manufacturers

OEMs

Market Share Analysis

Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Company Market Share

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Companies Market Share

Market Strategy Analysis for Electric Vehicles

Key Market Developments

New Product Launch

Contracts and Agreements

Manufacturing Plant Expansion

Mergers and Acquisitions

Other Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Leading Electric Vehicle Makers

Ac Propulsion

Aixam Production (Polaris Industries)

Amz-Kutno

Arcimoto

Astonbus Usa, Inc.

BAE Systems

Balqon Corp.

Bentley Motors Inc.

Blue Sky Design Llc

Bmw (Rolls-Royce, Mini)

BNSF Railway

Bollore

Boulder Electric Vehicle

Bredamenarinibus (Industrial Italian Auto Bus)

Bremach

Buddy Electric

Bultaco

Castrosua

Chery Automotive

China Faw Group Corp.

Chrysler (Subsidiary Of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv)

Club Car ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Columbia Vehicle Group (Parcar)

Commuter Cars

Continental Corp.

Currie Technologies (Accell Group)

DAF Trucks (Paccar)

Daihatsu

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Mitsubishi Fuso, Orion Bus Industries/Daimler Buses North America)

Designline Bus Pacific

Detroit Electric

Dok-Ing

Dolomitech Advanced Propulsion

Eaton Corp.

Ebus

Energica

Etuktuk

Faraday Future

Ferrari

Fine Mobile Gmbh

Fisker Automotive (Wanxiang Group)

Ford Motor Co. ( Lincoln , Mercury )

, ) General Dynamics Land Systems

General Motors (Chevrolet And Cadillac)

GGT Electric

Gillig

Gogoro

Govecs Group

Group Lotus

Harley Davidson

Hess

Honda (Acura)

Hyundai Motor

In2Go

Intelligent Energy

Italcar

Iveco

Kandi Technologies

Kia Motors (Hyundai)

KTM Power Sports Ag (Ktm Group)

Lightning Motorcycles

Lit Motors

Lito Green Motion

Lujo Ev R&D

Luxgen

Mahindra Reva

Malone Car Co.

Man Ag

Mazda

Mclaren Auto

Mitsubishi

Motor Coach Industries

National Electric Vehicle Sweden Ab (Nevs)

New Flyer Industries

Nissan Motor Co. (Infiniti And Nissan Forklift)

Oka Auto Usa (Mirox Corp.)

Optare

Oshkosh Corp.

Parry People Movers

Peraves Cz

Peugeot

Phoenix Motorcars

Piaggio Group

Polaris (Global Electric Motor Cars)

Porsche

Proterra

Proton Edar

PVI

RDM Group

Renault And Renault Trucks

Rimac

Scoot (Panther Motors)

Segway (Ninebot)

Shenzhen Byd Daimler New Technology (Denza)

Skoda

Solaris Bus And Coach

Stevens Vehicles

Subaru

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Sway Motorsports

Sym Motors

Tata Motors

Tazzari

Tecnobus

Terra Motors

Tesla Motors

Textron Inc.

Thunder Sky Energy Group (Winston)

Toyota (Toyota, Lexus And Scion)

Triton Trikes

Venturi

Via Motors

Vmoto

Volkswagen (Audi)

Volvo Cars

Wrightbus

Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

Yamaha

Z Electric Vehicle Corp.

Zero Motorcycles

Zerotruck

Zonda Bus

Zytek Automotive

Chapter 10 Appendix A: Selected Electric Vehicle Power Source Companies

Selected Electric Vehicle Battery Companies

Selected Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Companies

Chapter 11 Appendix B: Acronyms



