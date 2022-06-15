Electric Winch Market Size, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Export Value, Shipment, Volume & Trade | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

The Electric Winch Market by Type (Single reel, Double reel, and Line shaft winches) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, we are proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The market value is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Challenge

Handling of an electric winch is one of the key challenges hindering the electric winch market growth. It is crucial to be careful while using an electric winch because it contains sharp edges and moving parts that can lead to burns, cuts, lacerations, or amputations. The components of an electric winch consist of heat build-up characteristics, due to which it can't be used for long durations. If its motor is heated, it is required to cool it down before it can be used for winching again. This further slows down the winching process. Furthermore, the most crucial part of an electric winch is the rope that comes with the winch. While choosing the rope, it is important to consider the length and strength. The length is the distance between the load being pulled and the winch. Any broken or inappropriate rope length can result in a fatal accident. Thus, working with an electric winch to pull heavy loads is a challenging task, which leads to a slow and prolonged process. This further impacts the overall operational cost because of the high consumption of power. Thus, it is a key challenge for the global electric winch market.

Electric Winch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dowellcrane Machinery Group, Friedrich Koster GmbH & Co. KG, Harken Inc., Henan Hengyuan Crane Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Ramsey Winch Inc., Taiwan Winch Industrial Co. Ltd., Thern Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., WARN Industries Inc., and Westin Automotive Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The Electric Winch Market is segmented by type (single reel, double reel, and line shaft winches) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Region and Segmentation Analysis & Forecast:

Regional Outlook:

Europe :

The 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for electric winch in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA regions. Increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers will facilitate the electric winch market growth in Europe over the forecast period.



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Segmentation Outlook:

Single Reel



Double Reel



Line Shaft Winches

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned



Dowellcrane Machinery Group



Friedrich Koster GmbH & Co. KG



Harken Inc.



Henan Hengyuan Crane Machinery Group Co. Ltd.



Ramsey Winch Inc.



Taiwan Winch Industrial Co. Ltd.



Thern Inc.



W.W. Grainger Inc.



WARN Industries Inc.



Westin Automotive Inc.

