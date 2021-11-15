Electrical Contractors Represented as President Biden Signs Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the White House, David Long, CEO of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) was in attendance as President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. This historic bipartisan legislation represents a long overdue investment in the nation's infrastructure, and NECA contractors will benefit greatly from the projects it will generate.

Long made the following statement following President Biden's signing of this historic legislation:

"NECA has long supported the push for bipartisan legislation that provides the investment and resources to help rebuild and modernize our nation's infrastructure. I want to thank President Biden, the Senate, and House of Representatives for taking these steps to make the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act law, and it was an honor to be present today at the White House to witness this important moment. NECA applauds the hard work of both chambers to come together and pass this historical infrastructure legislation. This law will create new job opportunities for our contractors and ensure our nation's economic competitiveness."

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.





