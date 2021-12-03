Electrical Discharge Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 1.53 bn | Technavio

The electrical discharge machine market will have Beaumont Machine, Belmont Equipment and Technologies, and Ching Hung Machinery and Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. as major participants during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical discharge machine market is fragmented. Vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.53 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%.

Key Market Participants Analysis

  • Beaumont Machine: The company is involved in offering EDM systems such as FH series EDM machines that include FH 30, FH 40, FH50/60 with different specifications.
  • Belmont Equipment and Technologies: The company is involved in offering EDM Machines that include EDM Drills, EDM Sinkers such as Astec Series EDM Drills, SY Series EDM Drills, and many more.
  • Ching Hung Machinery and Electric Industrial Co. Ltd.: The company is involved in offering wire cut EDMs such as AW3X, AW3L, RQ6040L, and many more.

Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user
    • Machine Shop
    • Aerospace And Defense
    • Medical
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Based on segmentation by end-user, the machine shop segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be driven by growth in industrial production globally.

Based on segmentation by geography, APAC is expected to account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. Market growth in the region will be driven by low-cost manufacturing and shipbuilding hubs in APAC.

Drivers and Challenges

The electrical discharge machine market is driven by rise in automation, increased demand for superior-quality products and CNC machines, and increased demand for mechanical engineering products. However, factors such as slowdown in the Chinese economy may hamper market growth.

Electrical Discharge Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.91

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beaumont Machine, Belmont Equipment and Technologies, Ching Hung Machinery and Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Novick Digital Equipment Co. Ltd., ONA Electroerosion SA, Sodick Inc., and Yihawjet Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

