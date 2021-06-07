Electrical Equipment Market in India will witness $ 33.74 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Rise in power generation from renewable energy sources to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. A rise in power generation from renewable energy sources will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Cables



Switchgears



Boilers



Transformers



Other Products

Application

Transmission And Distribution



Generation

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electrical equipment market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

The emergence of smart grids is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from cyberattacks in the power generation industry may threaten the growth of the market.

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrical equipment market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the electrical equipment market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrical equipment market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electrical equipment market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Boilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transformers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

EMCO Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

