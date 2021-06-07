Electrical Equipment Market in India will witness $ 33.74 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Rise in power generation from renewable energy sources to boost growth | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 17:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 33.74 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the electrical equipment market in India to register a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. A rise in power generation from renewable energy sources will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cables
- Switchgears
- Boilers
- Transformers
- Other Products
- Application
- Transmission And Distribution
- Generation
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41598
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the electrical equipment market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electrical Equipment Market in India size
- Electrical Equipment Market in India trends
- Electrical Equipment Market in India industry analysis
The emergence of smart grids is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from cyberattacks in the power generation industry may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Cable Accessories Market - Global cable accessories market is segmented by application (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Motor Lamination Market - Global motor lamination market is segmented by material (silicon steel, cold-rolled lamination steel, cobalt alloys, nickel alloys, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electrical equipment market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the electrical equipment market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electrical equipment market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electrical equipment market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Boilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transformers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- EMCO Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electrical-equipment-market-in-india-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article