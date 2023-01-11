Electrical explosion-proof equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electrical explosion-proof equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,607.98 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.28% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global electrical explosion-proof equipment market - Five forces

The global electrical explosion-proof equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global electrical explosion-proof equipment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global electrical explosion-proof equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (industrial and non-industrial) and type (flame-proof type, increased safety type, intrinsic safety type, positive-pressure type, and others).

The industrial segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The adoption of electrical explosion-proof equipment across various industries is expected to increase, with the growth of industrial automation and the need for safety measures at workplaces. The rising adoption of industrial automation in the power, electronics, and automotive industries will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global electrical explosion-proof equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electrical explosion-proof equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is densely populated, which has increased the demand for automobiles. The growth of the automotive industry is expected to increase the adoption of industrial automation, which will require safety devices. This necessity, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the electrical explosion-proof equipment market in the region during the forecast period.

Global electrical explosion-proof equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for safety in industrial operations is driving the growth of the market.

Industries are taking steps to improve process safety and work efficiency. Hence, there is a need to focus on occupational safety.

With Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things, the introduction of new machines has increased, which are highly expensive and need to be protected.

These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising focus on explosion prevention is a trend in the market.

The need to improve the safety of industrial areas has increased the adoption of explosion protection devices.

The electronics industry uses explosion-proof equipment to protect expensive equipment and reduce downtime on job sites, as electrical explosions can cause sparks or arc flashes.

Therefore, industries are focusing on adopting ways to prevent explosions, which is expected to boost the growth of the global electrical explosion-proof equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials challenging the electrical explosion-proof equipment market growth.

Enclosures, encapsulations, and conduit and cable seals require materials such as iron, aluminum, and steel for production. However, the prices of these raw materials vary throughout the year due to price wars between raw material suppliers or changes in the suppliers' export and import regulations.

To solve the challenges caused by price volatility, manufacturers are looking for long-term alliances with raw material suppliers. However, many small producers cannot afford such contracts.

These factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this electrical explosion-proof equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electrical explosion-proof equipment market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electrical explosion-proof equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electrical explosion-proof equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical explosion-proof equipment market vendors

Electrical Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,607.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Atexxo Manufacturing BV, BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Extronics Ltd., Flexpro Electricals Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Miretti Srl, Patlite Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Potter Electric Signal Co LLC, R&M Electrical Group Ltd., R Stahl AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Supermec Pvt. Ltd., TRI FLP Engineers Pvt Ltd, VIMEX, and WEG SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

