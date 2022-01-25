Electrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM™) Announces Strategic Alliance with Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) for Grid Modernization Leadership

This strategic agreement is a stamp of approval for all EGM utility monitoring technology & products throughout the US. Tweet this

Dr. Alex Levran, CEO of EGM, Inc. reported, "This strategic agreement is a stamp of approval for all EGM monitoring technology and products throughout the United States." Levran stated, "The partnership with IEC, and other utilities globally, will allow us to introduce more innovative, grid modernization products for smart cities in the near future."

Based on its experience with the EGM Meta-Alert™ system, IEC concluded that EGM monitoring hardware and software improves the reliability of the grid. It provides early indications for grid failures, reduces the frequency and duration of power failures, prepares the grid in Israel for future integration of large-scale renewable power plants, and provides an addition of storage -as highly anticipated- for the growth of electrical vehicle (EV) chargers and charging stations.

About IEC

Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) is the largest supplier of electrical power in Israel. The IEC builds, maintains, and operates power generation stations, sub-stations, as well as transmission and distribution networks. The company is the sole integrated electric utility in the State of Israel. For more information, please visit www.iec.co.il.

About EGM

Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Ltd.(www.egm.net) is the leading technology company with innovative T&D grid monitoring products that include sensing, communication, and analytics. Meta-Alert™ the EGM Monitoring System, delivers useful information to manage both overhead and underground utility grids. The Company is headquartered in Israel with its U.S. based subsidiary centered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.egm.energy.

Contact Information:

Rebecca Kelly

770.401.4044

EGM MARKETING

SOURCE Electrical Grid Monitoring