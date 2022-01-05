Electrical Hospital Beds Market to Record 3.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Evolving Opportunities with Avante Australia Pty Ltd & Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare|17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the electrical hospital beds market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increase in the number of hospital beds & an increase in the number of product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of electrical hospital beds will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This electrical hospital beds market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The electrical hospital beds market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Avante Australia Pty Ltd, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd., LINAK, Linet Group, Malvestio Spa, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and Paramount Bed Holding Co. Ltd., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Avante Australia Pty Ltd - The company offers electric homecare beds that relief from back pain and improve blood circulation to patients.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - The company offers electrical hospital beds under the brand name Delta.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - The company offers electrical hospital beds under the brand names of Affinity and Ampera.

Invacare Corporation - The company offers a full electric homecare bed which has convenient for both the user and caregiver to adjust body position and bed height.

Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers medicare PVC electric bed mattresses for hospitals.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electrical hospital beds market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into specialty electrical hospital beds and standard electrical hospital beds.

the market is classified into specialty electrical hospital beds and standard electrical hospital beds. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

Electrical Hospital Beds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avante Australia Pty Ltd, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd., LINAK, Linet Group, Malvestio Spa, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and Paramount Bed Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

