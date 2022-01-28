Electrical Steel Market worth $45.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electrical Steel Market by Type (non-grain-oriented and grain-oriented), Application (Transformers, Motors, Inductors), End-use Industry (Energy, Automotive, Manufacturing, Household Appliances) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Electrical Steel Market is projected to reach USD 45.8 billion by 2026, with an expected CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2026. The global electrical steel market size is estimated at USD 33.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 45.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The electrical steel market is witnessing high growth owing to the high consumption rate of electrical steel in transformers & motors and increasing Electric Vehicles (EVs) market.

Non-grain-oriented is the largest type segment of the electrical steel market

The electrical steel market is segmented on the basis of type into non-grain-oriented and grain-oriented. The non-grain-oriented type segment accounted for a larger market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in the production of automobiles, where electrical steel is used as a core material in motor parts to improve the comfort, power performance, and fuel economy of automobiles.

Motors is the largest application segment of the electrical steel market

On the basis of application the market is segmented into transformers, motors, inductors, and others. Others include batteries and welding equipment. The motors segment led the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Growing end-use industry such as manufacturing, automobile, and household appliances is expected to drive the demand for motors, thus creating growth potential for the market.

Manufacturing is the largest application segment of the electrical steel market

On the basis of end-use industry the market is segmented into energy, automotive, manufacturing, household appliances, and others. Others include construction and fabrication. The manufacturing segment led the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of economies across the globe, which is directly linked to the growth of the manufacturing end-use industry. In addition, the growing industrialization in developed & developing economies is also expected to further drive the market for electrical steel.

APAC is the largest market for the electrical steel market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the demand for electrical steel can be attributed to the growing infrastructure & construction and automotive industries. The rise in applications is expected to drive the market in this region. These factors contribute to the rising demand for electrical steel in the industrial facilities in the APAC region. The presence of several electrical steel-producing companies in China and India is expected to play an important role in the revenue growth of the APAC market. As APAC is the most widely populated region in the world, it consequently witnesses a high demand for the consumption of electricity. The transmission & distribution infrastructure in the region is in the initial stage of grid restructuring. China, Japan, and India, among others, are investing in grid expansion projects to increase grid reliability, which is expected to drive the transformers market in the region, and, in turn, the electrical steel market as well.

The global electrical steel market comprises major manufacturers, such as ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), POSCO (South Korea), Voestalpine AG (Austria), Baosteel (China), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), United States Steel Corporation (United States), SAIL (India), TATA Steel Limited (India), Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), amongst others.

