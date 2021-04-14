Electricity Trading Market to grow by USD 96.84 Billion and Record a CAGR of about 6% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download a FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electricity trading market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Day-ahead trading is the leading segment in the market.

The use of blockchain for peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 6%.

ASX Ltd., Axpo Holding AG, Danske Commodities AS, Energy Trading Co. Sro, European Energy Exchange AG, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Japan Electric Power Exchange, Next Kraftwerke GmbH, Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of energy storage systems. However, self-generation of electricity and growth in the adoption of microgrids will impede the market growth.

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASX Ltd., Axpo Holding AG, Danske Commodities AS, Energy Trading Co. Sro, European Energy Exchange AG, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Japan Electric Power Exchange, Next Kraftwerke GmbH, Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of energy storage systems will offer immense growth opportunities, self-generation of electricity and growth in the adoption of microgrids are likely to pose challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electricity trading market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Electricity Trading Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The electricity trading market is segmented as below:

Type

Day-ahead Trading



Intraday Trading

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Electricity Trading Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electricity trading market report covers the following areas:

Electricity Trading Market Size

Electricity Trading Market Trends

Electricity Trading Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of blockchain for peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electricity trading market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Electricity Trading Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electricity trading market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electricity trading market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electricity trading market across Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electricity trading market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Day-ahead trading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Intraday trading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASX Ltd.

Axpo Holding AG

Danske Commodities AS

Energy Trading Co. Sro

European Energy Exchange AG

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

Next Kraftwerke GmbH

Statkraft AS

VECO Power Trading LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

