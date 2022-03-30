ElectriCom LLC Announces Opening of Alpharetta, Georgia Regional Office

With the company's headquarters located in Paoli, Indiana, the Alpharetta facility will serve as the third regional office for ElectriCom in addition to its existing locations in Linwood, North Carolina and Bandera, Texas. The company's regional offices are an extension of the Paoli headquarters serving as the base for various corporate specific support staff to best serve the ElectriCom's broad field operations and customers.

"The decision to open an office in Alpharetta was a logical step in having a regional office in the southeast further extending our corporate support structure in the field" said Kevin Mason, Executive Chairman. "As we look to continue to expand the company talent to augment our growth trajectory, the Atlanta area is home to numerous universities as well as the headquarters for sixteen (16) Fortune 500 companies."

Raj Beri, President & CEO of ElectriCom, added "Alpharetta was a great choice for our newest regional facility as it is located within close proximity to a number of our customers and ElectriCom field offices in our South and Mid-Atlantic regions."

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Paoli, Indiana, ElectriCom LLC is a national provider of mission-critical utility construction services in rural markets with an acute focus on safety. With operations in twenty-five (25) states, and over 266 customers and counting, the company is a trusted partner for telecommunications, power and right of way services. ElectriCon's mission is building utility infrastructure to improve quality of life in our communities.

