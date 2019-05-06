Electrify America Launches Mobile App to Enhance Electric Vehicle Charging Experience

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today announced the launch of a mobile app, available for both Android and iPhone. The company's first-ever app allows users to manage the entire charging session on their phone, increasing convenience for electric vehicle (EV) owners.

The company also is introducing two charging membership plans called Electrify America Pass and Electrify America Pass+. In addition, Electrify America will be changing its introductory charging cost pricing, currently at 30 to 35 cents per-minute, and will implement a roughly 20 percent reduction on those prices, depending on regions and local utility rates.

"We are committed to increasing EV adoption and are constantly innovating to make the charging experience as convenient and accessible as possible," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO at Electrify America. "With our new app, we put all the information and capabilities you need to charge your EV right in your pocket, making charging with us easier than ever. Combined with our new membership plans, we are streamlining the charging experience at our ultra-fast chargers."

Mobile App: Thanks to easy-to-navigate features, the Electrify America app offers a seamless charging experience:

Locate a Charger: Find a charging station near you and get directions. The Locate a Charger feature shows you the charging stations in your area, how many of each type of charger are at the station, and which ones are currently available. Become a member of Electrify America Pass and you can see the charging status of vehicles currently using the chargers and get notified when a charger becomes available.

Find a charging station near you and get directions. The Locate a Charger feature shows you the charging stations in your area, how many of each type of charger are at the station, and which ones are currently available. Become a member of Electrify America Pass and you can see the charging status of vehicles currently using the chargers and get notified when a charger becomes available. Pay for a charge: Upload your payment information into the app and pay for your charging session through your phone. You can also see prices before you charge, by selecting a station where you'd like to view the charging costs.

Upload your payment information into the app and pay for your charging session through your phone. You can also see prices before you charge, by selecting a station where you'd like to view the charging costs. Track your charging session: While your vehicle is charging, you can check its progress in real time. If your vehicle communicates charging information, the app will show you your battery's current state of charge (SOC) and the time until your battery reaches "bulk" charge, typically around 80 percent SOC. You also can choose to get notifications when your charging session has started, slowed and stopped. Once your session is complete, the app will provide a receipt.

Membership: With the launch of the Electrify America app, the company is also introducing two new membership plans which will be available starting in late May and include:

Electrify America Pass : Includes the standard per-minute cost plus a $1 session fee

Includes the standard per-minute cost plus a session fee Electrify America Pass+: A subscription plan with the lowest per-minute price and a $4 monthly subscription fee. Members will receive an additional discount off of the standard pricing.

Pricing: Electrify America charging is priced by the minute. The company has created an all-new pricing structure to prepare for future EVs capable of charging from 50kW up to 150kW and 350kW. Under the new Electrify America pricing structure, per-minute costs are dependent on the power level at which the car is charging and the state where the charger is located.

There will be three power levels for pricing: 0 – 75 kW; 76kW – 125 kW; and 126kW to 350kW.

Complete pricing information is available www.ElectrifyAmerica.com/pricing and will be updated in late May when the new pricing structure is in place. The mobile app and membership will be released later in May.

Since installing its first ultra-fast DC fast charging station in Chicopee, MA, on May 2, 2018, Electrify America has accelerated the pace of installations nationwide. The company plans to install, or have under development 484 charging stations with more than 2,000 DC fast chargers by the end of 2019. The stations are located in 17 metropolitan areas, and along high-traffic corridors in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America headquartered in Reston, VA, and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com.

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC

Related Links

http://www.electrifyamerica.com

