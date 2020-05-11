Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

May 11, 2020, 17:57 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

  • First quarter revenue of $1,923,000, down 4.2% from prior year period
  • Gross Margin of 52.0%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $8.9 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY19

Change

Net Sales

$

1,923

$

2,008

-4.2

%

Gross Margin

52.0

%

53.1

%

-11

bps

Operating Loss

$

(141)

$

(86)

64.0

%

Operating Loss Margin

(7.3)

%

(4.3)

%

-30.0

bps

Loss Before Income Tax Benefit

$

(110)

$

(40)

175.0

%

Loss Per Share (diluted)

$

(.03)

$

(.01)

200.0

%

Net sales for the 2020 first quarter decreased 4.2% to $1,923,000 from $2,008,000 in the prior-year quarter.  The decrease is partially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  As the quarter progressed, sales became less predictable as many of our customers were increasingly impacted by the outbreak.

"As the COVID-19 situation developed during the quarter, we were named an essential supplier by many of our customers, particularly in various agricultural and food supply industries," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Now more than ever, our customers are looking for Electro-Sensors to deliver critical sales and service as they strive to keep the nation's food supply healthy, safe, and operating efficiently."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended March 31

2020

2019

Sales

$

1,923

$

2,008

Cost of goods sold

924

941

Gross profit

999

1,067






Operating expenses

1,140

1,153






Operating loss

(141)

(86)






Non-operating income

31

46






Loss before income taxes

(110)

(40)






Benefit from income taxes

(19)

(9)






Net loss

$

(91)

$

(31)






Loss per share – diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521

3,395,521






Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)


March 31

December 31

2020

2019

Assets

(unaudited)







Current Assets




Cash and investments

$

8,891

$

8,830

Trade receivables, net

934

1,036

Inventories

1,721

1,695

Other current assets

219

159

Total current assets

11,765

11,720






Deferred income tax asset, long-term

207

203

Intangible assets, net

424

489

Property and equipment, net

1,038

1,063

Total assets

$

13,434

$

13,475


















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Current Liabilities




Current maturities of financing lease

$

6

$

5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

609

560

Total current liabilities

615

565






Long-term liabilities




Financing lease, net of current maturities

16

19

Total long-term liabilities

16

19






Stockholders' equity




Common stock

339

339

Additional paid-in capital

2,033

2,030

Retained earnings

10,431

10,522

Total stockholders' equity

12,803

12,891






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,434

$

13,475

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electro-sensors.com

Also from this source

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2019 Year-End Financial Results...

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

May 11, 2020, 17:57 ET