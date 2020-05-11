Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter revenue of $1,923,000 , down 4.2% from prior year period

Gross Margin of 52.0%

Cash and investments of approximately $8.9 million

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY19

Change Net Sales

$ 1,923

$ 2,008

-4.2 % Gross Margin



52.0 %

53.1 % -11 bps Operating Loss

$ (141)

$ (86)

64.0 % Operating Loss Margin



(7.3) %

(4.3) % -30.0 bps Loss Before Income Tax Benefit

$ (110)

$ (40)

175.0 % Loss Per Share (diluted)

$ (.03)

$ (.01)

200.0 %

Net sales for the 2020 first quarter decreased 4.2% to $1,923,000 from $2,008,000 in the prior-year quarter. The decrease is partially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the quarter progressed, sales became less predictable as many of our customers were increasingly impacted by the outbreak.

"As the COVID-19 situation developed during the quarter, we were named an essential supplier by many of our customers, particularly in various agricultural and food supply industries," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Now more than ever, our customers are looking for Electro-Sensors to deliver critical sales and service as they strive to keep the nation's food supply healthy, safe, and operating efficiently."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2020

2019 Sales $ 1,923

$ 2,008 Cost of goods sold

924



941 Gross profit

999



1,067











Operating expenses

1,140



1,153











Operating loss

(141)



(86)











Non-operating income

31



46











Loss before income taxes

(110)



(40)











Benefit from income taxes

(19)



(9)











Net loss $ (91)

$ (31)











Loss per share – diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.01) Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,395,521













Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands)



March 31

December 31

2020

2019 Assets (unaudited)















Current Assets









Cash and investments $ 8,891

$ 8,830 Trade receivables, net

934



1,036 Inventories

1,721



1,695 Other current assets

219



159 Total current assets

11,765



11,720











Deferred income tax asset, long-term

207



203 Intangible assets, net

424



489 Property and equipment, net

1,038



1,063 Total assets $ 13,434

$ 13,475



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Current Liabilities









Current maturities of financing lease $ 6

$ 5 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

609



560 Total current liabilities

615



565











Long-term liabilities









Financing lease, net of current maturities

16



19 Total long-term liabilities

16



19











Stockholders' equity









Common stock

339



339 Additional paid-in capital

2,033



2,030 Retained earnings

10,431



10,522 Total stockholders' equity

12,803



12,891











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,434

$ 13,475

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

